Pakistan and Tajikistan identify six industrial sectors for cooperation





ISLAMABAD: Industry ministers of Pakistan and Tajikistan discussed the framework for industrial cooperation in textiles, mining, leather, food processing, pharmaceuticals and surgical equipment for the next visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Tajikistan.

Federal Minister of Industry and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar held an interactive virtual session with Tajik Minister of Industries and New Technologies Sherali Kabir, a statement said on Tuesday. Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ismatullo Nasredin and senior officials from both sides also attended the meeting.

The two sides deliberated on the framework for cooperation in the industrial sector between the two countries in view of Prime Minister Khan’s official visit to Tajikistan in a few days. Six areas of interest and cooperation, including textiles, mining, leather, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals and surgical equipment were also identified by the ministers.

Bakhtyar informed that the Prime Minister would be accompanied by a delegation of businessmen from each of the identified cooperation sectors. The presence of business and industrial communities on both sides would help establish long-term business-to-business cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan, he added.

Highlighting the various initiatives taken by the government to increase investment in the country, the minister said that the country offers interesting opportunities for foreign investment, including joint ventures in priority areas of cooperation.

In an interview with his Tajik counterpart, Bakhtyar called for industrial complementarities and synergies between the two countries to boost the channels of interaction between companies in order to expand the bilateral commercial and industrial development program.

The minister also highlighted the dynamism of Pakistan’s industrial sector as well as the highly skilled workforce in construction, textile, leather, footwear, surgical equipment, sporting goods, automotive and cell phones and light engineering.

The meeting participants were also briefed on the National Electric Vehicle Policy and Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy.

In addition, he informed that the revised version of the automotive development policy and the new national SME policy will expand the industrial base.

Tajik Minister of Industries Sherali Kabir shed light on his government’s five-year plan for the extraction and exploration of rare metals, coal and minerals in his country.

He also discussed setting up free distribution channels along the neighborhood’s border and invited Pakistani businesses to explore opportunities to increase trade and finance in the region.

Kabir also expressed hope for strengthening economic and industrial ties between the two countries during the Pakistani prime minister’s official visit to Tajikistan.

