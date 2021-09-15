Here’s what the graphics from Boris Johnson’s press conference mean





< style="display:block;padding-top:66.5789%"/> Over the past few weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases has gradually increased. In recent days that number has started to drop but we are about to enter a much more difficult time of the year. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.4474%"/> The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has reflected this, the number has gradually increased but remains well below what it was during the last peak at the start of the year, although there is a general trend of the rise. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5789%"/> The good news remains that the number of people who have died from Covid-19 is significantly lower in proportion to the number of cases than it was at the start of this year. The figures are still not trivial and are rising gradually but very slowly. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5789%"/> Recent data suggests that an unvaccinated 30-year-old has a slightly higher chance of ending up in hospital due to Covid-19 than a fully vaccinated 70-year-old. In all age groups, even those aged 18 to 29, there was a significantly lower proportion of hospitalized cases among double vaccinated than among the rest of the age group. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5789%"/> The effectiveness of the vaccine is even more evident among deaths from covid-19. Among those under 70, deaths from Covid-19 after two vaccines are almost non-existent. Among those aged 60 to 69, the rate was only 3.4 per 100,000 people. Before the age of 60, the rate was 1 in 100,000 or less. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> < class=""> Read more Covid-19 vaccine: the deployment of the Jab for 12-15 year olds begins next week with the aim of preventing the closure of schools Around the same time last year, we were only starting to see the increase in cases that we had at this time last year during the fall-winter period. This year we are entering that period at a much higher level in terms of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The vaccine rollout got us into winter with this high level without overwhelming the NHS, but cases and admissions would only have to double a few times before we ended up in a place similar to the winter of last year and the resulting lockdown. this.

