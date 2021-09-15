Turkish and German presidents discuss bilateral relations and Afghanistan





The Turkish and German presidents discussed bilateral relations, Afghanistan and migration issues on Tuesday, according to an official statement. In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also discussed regional issues, Turkey’s communications directorate said. Citing Steinmeier’s remarks during a panel last Friday, Erdogan praised his German counterparts for the Turkish community in Germany and Turkey. In a speech marking the 60th anniversary of the signing of the German-Turkish labor agreement, Steinmeier thanked Turkish immigrants who arrived in Germany in the 1960s for contributing to the country’s economic growth and its transformation into a wealthy society. and culturally diverse. “The people who came back then, who were called guest workers: you, your children, your grandchildren today are part of what makes Germany. A Germany without you is just not imaginable. in the future, ”said Steinmeier. – Solidarity on Afghanistan Erdogan also praised the coordination and solidarity of Turkey and Germany as NATO allies during the evacuations from Afghanistan in recent months, stressing the need to maintain the same approach during the “critical process” that Afghanistan is currently going through. Stressing that necessary humanitarian aid must be provided to Afghanistan by the UN and other groups, the Turkish president said no one wanted to see a repeat of the flow of migrants from Syria in 2015. Germany and the EU should support neighboring countries bearing the burden of Afghan migration in this regard, he added. Erdogan said some European countries have limited the problem to border security, stressing that Turkey lacks the capacity to take on a new migratory burden. In the appeal, Erdogan also said that his country rightly expects the implementation of the 2016 Turkey-EU migration agreement in all respects, stressing that the EU must take action on issues such as revitalizing Turkey’s accession negotiations, updating the Customs Union and liberalizing visas for Turkish citizens. . The migration agreement was signed on March 18, 2016, as the Syrian civil war continued to uproot millions of people who then began their “journey of hope” to reach the EU. The agreement contained six key points: the relaunch of Ankara’s accession process to the EU, the modernization of its customs union, the relaunch of the high-level dialogue, the liberalization of visas for Turkish nationals, cooperation in management of migratory flows and measures to combat terrorism. Turkey has long complained that although it has honored its part of the deal, the EU has failed to deliver on its commitments, including visa liberalization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/politics/turkish-german-presidents-talk-bilateral-ties-afghanistan-3580268 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos