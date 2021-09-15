The story of President Jokowi when he visited Central Java, met a resident named “Joko Widodo”







Visit of President Jokowi to central Java. © YouTube / Presidential Secretariat Merdeka.com – On Monday (9/13), President Joko Widodo visited several locations in Central Java Province to review the implementation of vaccinations. In this agenda, Jokowi visited the villages and received a warm welcome from the locals. During the visit, President Jokowi also provided cash assistance to residents. Several residents admitted that their direct meeting with the number one person in Indonesia was a memorable experience. “Thank God I am very happy. I have never met the President in my life. This is the first time I want to meet, ma’am,” said Yanto, a resident of Klaten, in central Java. , quoted Tuesday on the YouTube channel of the presidential secretariat (14/9). There is a unique story about this tour. One of them was the moment when President Joko Widodo met a resident of the same name as him. Here is more: Meet residents named “Joko Widodo” © YouTube / Presidential Secretariat There is a unique moment in President Jokowi’s agenda. While visiting Delanggu district in Klaten, he met a resident whose name was the same as him. Klaten’s Joko Widodo also took the time to have a light conversation with President Jokowi. However, in the middle of the conversation, another local asked Joko to say his full name in front of President Jokowi. “Name what is your nameAsked a resident. “Joko, sir,” Joko said. President Jokowi only slightly laughed at this fact. Review vaccinations in schools © YouTube / Presidential Secretariat In addition to visiting villages, on this occasion, President Jokowi also reviewed vaccinations for school students. One of the schools he visited was SMAN 1 Kartasura. The visit was warmly welcomed by the teachers and students of the school. “Alhamdulillah, we are proud that SMA Negeri 1 Kartasura was followed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, who incidentally did an extraordinary job, but was still able to stop at this school. Thank you, ”said Ira, teacher and vaccinated at the event. Received a positive response © YouTube / Presidential Secretariat During the visit, residents welcomed President Jokowi positively. There was even a mother who was touched by the opportunity to meet the president. Many are also praying that President Jokowi will receive health and strength to lead Indonesia in these difficult times. “I am very happy to meet my beloved father in person. Hopefully he will continue to be healthy, ”said Tutik, a resident of the vaccinee, quoted on YouTube from the presidential secretariat. [shr] Read more: Meet residents named “Joko Widodo” …

