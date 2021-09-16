Touching moment Boris Johnson hails brave 9-year-old Phoebe at Sun Health Awards

It’s the moving moment Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed a young girl to The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards.

Little Phoebe Sinclair has a prosthesis on her left arm and was seen chatting with the Prime Minister as guests marched to the awards ceremony.

8 Phoebe Sinclair meets Prime Minister at Who Cares Wins Awards Credit: Paul Edwards

8 Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured arriving at the Who Cares Wins Awards in London Credit: Louis Wood

8 Mr Johnson also took the time to chat with Carmela Chillery Watson, one of seven people in the UK with a rare type of muscular dystrophy. Credit: Darren Fletcher

8 Mr Johnson seemed in a good mood and even punched David Beckham as he walked into the room Credit: Rex

The PM, 57, appeared in a good mood as he smiled and chatted with the youngster at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London.

Phoebe received a Hero Arm from nominees Joel Gibbard MBE and Samantha Payne MBE who are the founders of Open Bionics.

The Prime Minister also took the time to chat with Carmela Chillery Watson, a seven-year-old girl who has spent the past 18 months walking hundreds of miles in her crown and flowing cloak to raise money for dystrophy research. muscular.

She is one of seven people in the UK with a rare type of the disease.

Carmela was nominated for the Young Hero Award.

The Prime Minister continued to mingle at the entrance and even punched David Beckham as he made his way to the iconic London Hall, where Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd have already taken the stage.

Who Cares wins awards The Who Cares Wins Awards honor those who have helped care for the nation.

He also took the time for a quick chat with Prince William, who is also out tonight to honor the heroes of the NHS.

With attendees including The Prince and The Sun Columnists Dr Zoe Williams and Bowel Babe Deborah James, the PM will help celebrate our amazing doctors, nurses, midwives, surgeons, volunteers, researchers and charities.

Mr Johnson will be able to take some time out tonight after he unveils his winter plans for Covid today – despite the tragic death of his mother.

Her mother, professional painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, died last night at the age of 79.

The Prime Minister was joined this evening by other government ministers such as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Mr. Sunak arrived a few minutes after the PM and Mr. Javid shortly after.

Mr Javid said the past two years had been the “biggest health and social care challenge in living memory”.

“A TRUE PRIVILEGE”

He said: “All of the nominees are already winners in the eyes of the British public in terms of what they have done and how they help when the nation really needs it.

“I feel really privileged to be here and to be able to mark the occasion.

“It will be great to hear stories from the stage, but also hopefully talk to the people at my table and others in person at the event. It will be absolutely brilliant.”

Events like this have only been made possible by the tireless NHS and the vaccination campaign which has seen millions of Britons receive injections that protect them against serious Covid-19.

Also in attendance are two people who helped make this possible, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Professor Andrew Pollard who helped lead the Oxford / AstraZenca vaccine.

After a tough year and a half of fighting the pandemic, it has never been more important to thank NHS workers and those who have helped fight the pandemic.

This year, we’ve teamed up with The National Lottery and NHS Charities Together.

Last year, Sun’s generous readers raised over $ 1 million for the charity to provide vital support to staff in times of need.

It will air on Channel 4 this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. but will take place tonight with favorite TV host Davina McCall.

8 Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mother Charlotte died on Monday evening at the age of 79 Credit: Getty – Contributor

This year there are two new awards, the 999 Hero Award and the Caroline Flack Mental Health Hero Award.

We are launching the 999 Hero Award to celebrate the incredible work of our emergency services.

This includes paramedics, police, firefighters and air paramedics.

And this year, Who Cares Winsawards honors the late TV presenter Caroline Flack by naming a gong in her honor with the support of her family.

Monthly mental health referrals across the UK peaked in two years in August, with one in five people suffering from depression at some point last year.

But there are some amazing people who aim to make a difference in their communities by providing solace and a safe space for those who need to speak up.

The Suns Who Cares Wins Awards will air on Channel 4 and All 4 Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

8 Prince William took the time to have a quick chat with the PM on his way to the awards Credit: Paul Edwards

8 Rishi Sunak also arrived moments after the prime minister for the star-studded party Credit: Rex

8 Davina McCall hosts Who Cares Wins Awards at Camden Roundhouse in North London Credit: Arthur Edwards / The Sun

