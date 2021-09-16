Politics
Touching moment Boris Johnson hails brave 9-year-old Phoebe at Sun Health Awards
It’s the moving moment Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed a young girl to The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards.
Little Phoebe Sinclair has a prosthesis on her left arm and was seen chatting with the Prime Minister as guests marched to the awards ceremony.
The PM, 57, appeared in a good mood as he smiled and chatted with the youngster at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London.
Phoebe received a Hero Arm from nominees Joel Gibbard MBE and Samantha Payne MBE who are the founders of Open Bionics.
The Prime Minister also took the time to chat with Carmela Chillery Watson, a seven-year-old girl who has spent the past 18 months walking hundreds of miles in her crown and flowing cloak to raise money for dystrophy research. muscular.
She is one of seven people in the UK with a rare type of the disease.
Carmela was nominated for the Young Hero Award.
The Prime Minister continued to mingle at the entrance and even punched David Beckham as he made his way to the iconic London Hall, where Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd have already taken the stage.
Who Cares wins awards
The Who Cares Wins Awards honor those who have helped care for the nation.
He also took the time for a quick chat with Prince William, who is also out tonight to honor the heroes of the NHS.
With attendees including The Prince and The Sun Columnists Dr Zoe Williams and Bowel Babe Deborah James, the PM will help celebrate our amazing doctors, nurses, midwives, surgeons, volunteers, researchers and charities.
Mr Johnson will be able to take some time out tonight after he unveils his winter plans for Covid today – despite the tragic death of his mother.
Her mother, professional painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, died last night at the age of 79.
The Prime Minister was joined this evening by other government ministers such as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
Mr. Sunak arrived a few minutes after the PM and Mr. Javid shortly after.
Mr Javid said the past two years had been the “biggest health and social care challenge in living memory”.
“A TRUE PRIVILEGE”
He said: “All of the nominees are already winners in the eyes of the British public in terms of what they have done and how they help when the nation really needs it.
“I feel really privileged to be here and to be able to mark the occasion.
“It will be great to hear stories from the stage, but also hopefully talk to the people at my table and others in person at the event. It will be absolutely brilliant.”
Events like this have only been made possible by the tireless NHS and the vaccination campaign which has seen millions of Britons receive injections that protect them against serious Covid-19.
Also in attendance are two people who helped make this possible, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Professor Andrew Pollard who helped lead the Oxford / AstraZenca vaccine.
After a tough year and a half of fighting the pandemic, it has never been more important to thank NHS workers and those who have helped fight the pandemic.
This year, we’ve teamed up with The National Lottery and NHS Charities Together.
Last year, Sun’s generous readers raised over $ 1 million for the charity to provide vital support to staff in times of need.
It will air on Channel 4 this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. but will take place tonight with favorite TV host Davina McCall.
This year there are two new awards, the 999 Hero Award and the Caroline Flack Mental Health Hero Award.
We are launching the 999 Hero Award to celebrate the incredible work of our emergency services.
This includes paramedics, police, firefighters and air paramedics.
And this year, Who Cares Winsawards honors the late TV presenter Caroline Flack by naming a gong in her honor with the support of her family.
Monthly mental health referrals across the UK peaked in two years in August, with one in five people suffering from depression at some point last year.
But there are some amazing people who aim to make a difference in their communities by providing solace and a safe space for those who need to speak up.
- The Suns Who Cares Wins Awards will air on Channel 4 and All 4 Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
We pay for your stories!
Do you have a story for the Sun News Bureau?
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16136702/boris-johnson-red-carpet-suns-who-cares-wins-health/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]