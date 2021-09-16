Boris Johnson chats with Emma Raducanu, discusses the growth of grassroots tennis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Tuesday afternoon about the importance of supporting grassroots tennis on the agenda.

The 18-year-old capped a series of remarkable results at Flushing Meadows with a 6-4 6-3 victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandezon on Saturday to become Britain’s first female Grand Slam winner since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Raducanu received a congratulatory message from the Queen following his astonishing victory, becoming the first qualifier to win a major tournament and spoke to the PM on a call where cheering on the next generation was part of their conversation.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: The Prime Minister spoke with Emma Raducanu this afternoon to congratulate her on her fantastic victory at the US Open.

He praised his determination, skill and mental toughness in a series of tough matches, and said the whole of UK had united behind his success.

The Prime Minister and Emma agreed on the importance of continuing to support grassroots tennis and to encourage young people to learn about the sport.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has become the latest sports figure to send greetings to the Kent player, who won the US Open success in his second grand slam.

Speaking ahead of their Champions League group match with AC Milan, the German praised Raducanu and his opponent Fernandez for their performances off and on the pitch.

I watched the final and it was absolutely impressive, said Klopp. A long time ago I watched a full tennis match and was impressed with the power, speed and the overall match.

Women’s tennis is obviously in a bright moment. These two girls, 18 and 19, what they showed in the game was extremely impressive, but when they got the trophies at the ceremony, the way they spoke was really inspiring, to be honest.

Even more than tennis which was quite inspiring. I was absolutely overwhelmed with the way they presented themselves. Fernandez was visibly disappointed and Emma showed him great respect.

They knew that they would face each other very often in the future and that they would participate in many more finals. I wish them that. It was a great display of sportsmanship and elite sport and how humble you can be, so young on top of the world.





When you’re 18 and you win the US Open, it can only come from hard work. She’s definitely the talent of the century, but without hard work it’s not possible to be there and do that.

Now that she’s here and you see her smile during the game, it’s the most beautiful thing I can imagine. I will be watching women’s tennis for sure a lot more than I have in recent years.

Former heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, who carried the weight of a nation when presenting Britain with gold at the London 2012 Olympics, was impressed with how Raducanu reacted to his out of the last 16 at Wimbledon where she retired with breathing difficulties.

She told BBC Breakfast: To come back to her age, be so resilient, put all those comments to bed, and be confident in her abilities and know what ‘she can perform, she just went out and played and delivered. It was so inspiring and she seems like an amazing young woman with a fantastic future ahead of her.

I hope she has this moment to just absorb what she has accomplished and really celebrate it, and then I have definitely been able to refocus and hear from her for many years to come.