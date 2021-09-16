Capitol Police ask National Guard to be on standby for pro-Trump rally





A United States Capitol Police officer patrols the east front of the United States Capitol in Washington, September 15, 2021.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday they have asked the Pentagon to release the National Guard in case it is needed for an upcoming rally in support of the deadly Jan.6 invasion.

The ministry said in a tweet that it “asked the Defense Ministry for the possibility of receiving National Guard support if needed” during Saturday’s protest.

The announcement came hours before construction of a fence around the Capitol began, two sources told NBC News on Wednesday. Installation will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC reported.

The “Justice forJ6” rally, organized by a former member of the campaign staff of former President Donald Trump, is expected to draw around 700 people outside the United States Capitol, a Department of Homeland Security official said.

On January 6, the Capitol was overrun by Trump supporters who forced a joint session of Congress into hiding, temporarily derailing confirmation of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Capitol police officers who have defended Congress have since described the crowd as determined to stop Biden’s election.

The failure to secure Capitol Hill from the pro-Trump rioting mob has led the USCP’s internal watchdog to call for widespread changes in the department.

The USCP said in a press release Monday that it was “aware of the online discussions” surrounding the rally and that the Capitol Police Council had approved plans to temporarily erect fences around the Capitol. The board of directors also issued a declaration of emergency that will allow the USCP to replace outside law enforcement officers.

“I urge anyone who is considering causing trouble to stay home. We will enforce the law and will not tolerate violence,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in the press release.

Rally organizer Matt Braynard told CNBC in an email that “there is no possibility of violence [from] our peaceful demonstration. “

More than 600 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol invasion, and dozens have already pleaded guilty.

The attempt by upcoming rallies, as well as some members of Congress, to rephrase the Jan. 6 rioters as “political prisoners” follows further efforts by the political right to play down the attack. In May, for example, Representative Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., Claimed that January 6 was not an insurgency but a “normal sightseeing visit.”

“I think they are much better prepared than before,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said Monday after Manger briefed him and other leaders in Congress, of the gathering.

The rally follows other incidents by isolated actors in recent weeks. On Monday, police arrested a man who allegedly had knives in a van displaying swastikas that was outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Police arrested another man last month who parked his van outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and claimed he had a bomb.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/15/capitol-police-requests-national-guard-on-standby-for-pro-trump-rally.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos