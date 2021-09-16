Donald Trump relying on family like Melania and Ivanka to attract female voters may have cost him the election





We’ve all heard the statistic: In 2016, 53% of all white female voters voted Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton (according to exit polls, this study says it’s more like 47%). It seems clear that conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was not one of them, both in her years of criticizing Trump and her upcoming non-fiction book Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy From Donald Trump, on sale next week, but her fascination with the way women voted. wears it anyway. While Rubin doesn’t directly address the role white women played in electing former President Donald Trump, she delves deeply into the role women and women of color in particular played in getting him to step down. , a change she attributes to the tenacity of the new women. in politics, Democratic parties focus on attracting and retaining female voters, and Republicans fail to do the same under Trump, instead relying on family members like Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump to do the same. so Trump seems like an acceptable option.

Comparing the 2020 Democratic National Convention to the 2020 Republican National Convention, hosted by the Trump administration at the White House and featuring the now famous Kimberly Guilfoyles on YouTube, Rubin highlights Trump’s failure to highlight women Prominent Republicans, instead featuring her own family, as a fatal blow to her re-election efforts. Where Democrats have shown women a way forward, says Rubin, Trump’s vision for the future of the party seemed grim to women, unless you were related to him.

Democrats could nominate so many women because many of them had run, got a job, and rose to national prominence. , Tiffany, her sons and her close sons, writes Rubin. Sometimes it seemed like the only women willing to brag about it were the ones who wanted to inherit something. It was the party of the 1950s, where the position of women depended on their relationship with the men in power.

Resistance by Jennifer Rubin – Credit: William Morrow / HarperCollinsPublishers.

William Morrow / HarperCollinsPublishers.

Biden’s campaign team, from campaign manager Jen OMalley Dillon to the end, remained keenly aware that women would be the deciding factor in the race, Rubin writes of the contrasting DNC. This meant that the convention had to ignite women voters and focus on issues essential to them. The diversity of the speakers and the plethora of female participants reflected how essential women of color were to the Bidens coalition. In addition, the designers of the convention aimed to keep in the fold the kind of women, many suburbs and graduates, who had dropped out of the GOP in 2018.

As frustrating as Republican convention is to watch, the direction of Bidens’ campaigns was clear: don’t be distracted by Trumps schtick. Let him be the candidate of chaos. Let Melania Trump try to convince women that her angry and condescending husband cared about them. Let Trump’s children gift their dad’s rote tusks without a single personal memory of good character. Campaign leaders were confident female voters would not forgive Trump for his serial failures.

According to Rubin, that confidence has paid off and for women like her who left the GOP the moment Trump entered the scene, it seems clear that the Trump family’s RNC display was one more hit than they ever were. just could not ignore.

Excerpt from RESISTANCE: How Women Saved Donald Trump’s Democracy by Jennifer Rubin. Copyright 2021 by Jennifer Rubin. William Morrow / HarperCollinsPublishers. Reprinted with permission.

