South Dakota hires Trump lawyer in abortion lawsuit





SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) South Dakota called on one of former President Donald Trump’s top lawyers to assist in his attempt to lift a ten-year-old injunction that overturned part of a state law requiring women to visit a crisis pregnancy center before having an abortion, the governor and attorney general said on Wednesday.

Jay Sekulow, who was one of President Donald Trump’s main attorneys during his impeachment trial last year, will offer the services of his firm, the American Center for Law and Justice, free of charge, the boards of governors and attorneys general. The nonprofit Christian legal advocacy group is based in Washington, DC

The announcement comes after the state reignited a fight against a 2011 law that required women seeking an abortion to visit a pregnancy center that often discourages women from having an abortion. Judge Karen Schreier, who was appointed under President Bill Clinton, ordered an injunction that prevented the law from coming into force.

After Schreier ruled against the states attempt to lift the injunction last month, the state appealed to the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Sekulow was one of Trump’s most visible advocates, remaining a trusted lawyer for the president even as other of his lawyers were sidelined or embroiled in controversy.

Noem made the announcement for the first time on Wednesday, calling Sekulow a brilliant conservative legal mind.

About an hour later, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg released a statement saying he had consulted with Sekulow and appointed him and his staff as special deputy attorneys general.

Ravnsborg and Noem, both Republicans, have become political enemies as Noem lobbied for the attorney general to resign from his office over a car accident last year that killed a pedestrian.

