Politics
PM warned UK could face huge wave of hospitalizations for COVID
Boris Johnson has been warned that the UK will face another big wave of hospitalizations this winter.
In documents released on Tuesday, the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (SPI-MO), which advises the government, on Wednesday last week warned of the need for light interventions such as working from home and wearing a face mask to avoid another lock.
All coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England two months ago, on July 19.
The SPI-MO has warned that the increase in cases remains the first warning sign that hospital admissions are likely to increase.
He projected that a reproduction rate R of 1.5 le current R number for England is 0.9 to 1.1 could result in more than 6,000 daily hospitalizations by mid-October.
On September 7, the latest date for which hospital figures are available, 1,076 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the UK.
In particular, SPI-MO warned of the consequences of returning large numbers of people to their workplaces, saying it is very likely that a significant decrease in homework over the next few months would result in a rapid increase in hospitalizations.
The group suggested light interventions such as encouraging homework, widespread testing, a return to the requirement to isolate all contacts from cases (as of August 16, double-vaccinated people did not have to self-isolate after contact with a COVID-positive person) and no more wearing a mask.
He hinted that a failure to reimpose mild restrictions could lead to blockages, saying: A basket of measures, light enough to keep the epidemic flat, would be sufficient if adopted when hospitalizations were at a low. manageable level.
Watch: mandatory face covers and COVID passes under Plan B if cases increase
If the epidemic were allowed to continue to grow until hospitalizations reach a level that must be quickly reduced, much stricter (and therefore more disruptive) measures would be needed to bring the prevalence down rapidly.
The documents were released as the government announced its plan to deal with COVID in the fall and winter.
Downing Street described Plan B’s measures to find out if its Plan A to control the virus is not working, some of which are in line with SPI-MO’s suggestions.
The measures could include mandatory COVID certificates in high-traffic locations, a legal requirement to wear face masks in certain settings, and advice for working from home.
Minutes for another meeting, of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Thursday last week, were also made public on Tuesday.
Read more:
‘One in each arm’: COVID and flu shots can be given together, senior doctor says
Winter COVID plan: how serious is the pandemic compared to the same period last year?
The government’s main advisory body on COVID has also hinted at the possibility of reimposing restrictions this winter.
Some of the minutes read: Sage reiterated the importance of acting early to slow a growing epidemic. Early and inexpensive interventions can prevent the need for more disruptive measures and avoid an unacceptable level of hospitalizations.
The group also noted that European countries with similar immunization levels to the UK have maintained more interventions (masks, vaccine certification, working from home) … and are seeing their epidemics decrease.
Watch: What You Need To Know As COVID Jabs Recall Plan Is Announced
