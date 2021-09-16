President Jokowi examines the Grab Vaccine Center in Yogyakarta, a vaccination center suitable for people with disabilities

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – In order to make the national immunization program a success, two of the main Indonesian applications, Grab and Good Doctor, continue to collaborate to organize the Grab Vaccine Center.

As the Indonesian government’s first private partner, since February 2021, Grab and Good Doctor have helped distribute vaccines to more than 150,000 people and Grab driver-partners in 54 cities.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia and the Provincial Office of Health of the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY), the Grab Vaccine Center is back in DIY for the second batch of vaccinations, more precisely at Jogja Expo Center, from September 8 to 11, 2021.

Specially, during this vaccination, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) went directly accompanied by the Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, the Governor of Yogyakarta Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X and the Regent Bantul Abdul Halim Muslih .

On this occasion, President Jokowi expressed his gratitude to the community and all parties who have helped make the Covid-19 vaccination program a success as a form of prevention of the corona virus which cannot be completely eliminated.

Promote technology adapted to people with disabilities

Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata also expressed his gratitude to the President and all parties involved in the purchase of the Grab Vaccine Center.

“I would like to thank the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, who was present today to review the implementation of the second wave of the Grab Vaccine Center in Yogyakarta. I also thank the health workers and all the committees who worked together to make this activity a success, ”he said.

“The first batch of vaccinations, which was carried out from June 14 to 17, 2021, went smoothly and successfully. Now, the second wave of our vaccination center is delivered safely, legally and maximizes existing technology and resources. Grab Vaccine Center makes people with disabilities one of the immunization targets by introducing them to various facilities and user-friendly access. Hope that thanks to this vaccination center can be formed soon collective immunity so that it helps the local economy improve, ”Ridzki said.

Adapted to people with disabilities

For a more efficient implementation of vaccination, Grab Vaccine Center Yogyakarta uses an approach that emphasizes technology to provide more convenience to the vaccinated.

From the pre-registration process, the vaccination schedule, the pre-screening to the implementation of the registration, everything is done through the GrabHealth service, which is supported by the digital infrastructure of Good Doctor, in collaboration with the provincial government of the special region of Yogyakarta. .

The collaboration with the technological approach between Grab and Good Doctor is also aimed at providing convenience and facilitating disabled vaccines. Therefore, the Grab Vaccine Center also offers special entry points and queues, access for wheelchair users, and toilets adapted for people with disabilities.

The Managing Director of Good Doctor Technology Indonesia, Danu Wicaksana, said Good Doctor is ready to continue trying to make the national immunization program a success through various technological approaches.

“Good Doctor is always ready to be the government partner in the success of the national immunization program. We recognize the importance of accelerating the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination to support Indonesia’s recovery. At the Grab Vaccine Center, we take advantage of the registration function of vaccination participants as well as the preselection which can be accessed through the Grab and Good Doctor applications to reduce crowds and minimize canceled or delayed cases at vaccination sites, ”he explained.

In addition, people with disabilities can also get help from Difabel Disaster Response (DIFAGANA) and special translators for deaf participants. In addition, Grab also offers special shuttles for people with disabilities to get to vaccination centers, including Difabike powered by GrabGerak, the first motorcycle taxi serving people with disabilities and the general public, as well as the GrabGerak service, a transport to four wheels with driver-partners trained in welcoming disabled people.

No less than 8,000 participants from various backgrounds, ranging from disabled people, courtiers, the elderly as well as public workers in the tourism and transport sectors, were vaccinated by the DIY Grab Vaccine Center.