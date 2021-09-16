Afghan refugee crisis will unfold over ‘years and decades’, experts warn | World | New





European governments are bracing for an increase in the number of migrants from the warring country in the coming months. As Germany and France face upcoming elections, both countries are said to be reluctant to accept large numbers of refugees.

Other European countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, are also opposed to the idea of ​​welcoming large numbers of migrants from the Taliban-controlled country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on European countries to help support the number of asylum seekers in his country. At the end of August, President Erdogan declared that he would not let Turkey become Europe’s “refugee storehouse”. Speaking to Express.co.uk, professor of political science and holder of the Royal Chair in Middle Eastern Studies, said Europe and the UK should expect “intensive” pressure to welcome and deliver humanitarian aid to Afghans . READ MORE: Dominic Raab ‘Pays the Price’ for ‘Torn’ Afghanistan Disaster

At the time of writing, more than 558,000 Afghans have been internally displaced and a worst-case figure estimates that 515,000 Afghans could be forced to leave the country by the end of the year, according to United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Camille Le Coz, senior policy analyst at Migration Policy Institute Europe, said the real number could be even higher. “This estimate could turn out to be wrong if the new regime does not live up to its initial commitments to respect human rights and accept the principle of an inclusive society,” she said. Express.co.uk. “From the formation of an all-male Taliban government to reports of human rights violations, the situation may change rapidly and more people may have to seek refuge outside the country.

EU countries are careful not to see a repeat of the migrant crisis of 2015 when nearly a million Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans fled to Europe via Greece from Turkey. Greece has taken a stand against welcoming a wave of Afghans to its country, the Greek prime minister said last week. “I repeat: we cannot have European countries which think that Greece must solve this problem alone, and that it does not concern them at all because they can keep their borders hermetically and hermetically closed,” said the prime minister. Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a press release. press conference. “We have the infrastructure in case we run into a new wave (from Afghanistan).”

Ms Le Coz added that the crisis will last “for many years”. “It is likely that the Afghan refugees will remain in exile for many years, and that most of the refugees will remain in the immediate vicinity of Afghanistan – as they always have done – in Iran and Pakistan,” he said. she declared. “Iran and Pakistan have hosted millions of Afghan refugees over the past 40 years: 2.2 million registered refugees in both countries, in addition to several million unregistered refugees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1491936/afghan-refugee-crisis-migrants-europe-greece-turkey-Erdogan-ont The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos