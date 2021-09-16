Biden to host climate change meeting with world leaders





President Biden will virtually bring together some of the leaders of the countries most responsible for climate change on Friday, urging them to do more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions ahead of a critical United Nations summit in November. Mr Biden will also urge other countries to sign a global target to reduce methane, the main component of natural gas and an extremely potent greenhouse gas, a White House official said, speaking to reporters at the meeting. ‘a long-distance call on condition of anonymity. Countries that sign the US and Europe’s global methane pledge would agree to work together to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030, according to EU and US negotiators on the climate who were not allowed to discuss the details. of the plan publicly. Trying to get people to join a global effort to try to deal with methane, John Kerry, Mr Bidens’ climate change envoy, said in an interview over the weekend, adding: It is extremely destructive. It speeds up the rate of overall damage.

Carbon dioxide is the main driver of climate change, but methane is more potent in the short term, warming the atmosphere more than 80 times more than the same amount of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. Karen Harbert, president and CEO of the American Gas Association, said in a statement that natural gas utilities in the United States are all concerned with tackling climate change, but did not directly comment on the challenge. methane. The meeting will be the second this year of the Major Economies Forum, which Mr Biden relaunched following the withdrawal of former President Donald J. Trumps from the forum and the Paris climate agreement. Mr Biden joined the climate deal when he took office. The White House has not released a list of attendees, but the Major Economies Forum has traditionally featured a mix of wealthy European countries and large emerging economies. It is not clear whether officials from China, the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, will be in attendance on Friday, but the country’s President Xi Jinping attended the first summit in April. The talks come less than six weeks before talks in Glasgow, where nations that pledged in Paris to avoid the worst consequences of climate change will need to show what they have done and commit to even more ambitious goals.

The Biden administration has pledged to reduce emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. However, achieving this depends on passing a $ 3.5 trillion budget bill that includes a policy aimed at drastically reducing pollution by fossil fuels from the electricity sector. This legislation faces an uphill battle in Congress. China and India have yet to pledge deeper emission cuts, and the Biden administration has relied on both countries to do so. The leading United Nations climate science body discovered this year that the world has already baked in a hotter future and that global warming is likely to increase by around 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades. . Keeping temperatures below this threshold is essential to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, and the window for adopting strong policies is closing.

