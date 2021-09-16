Twins Sheikh Jarrahs El-Kurd Make TIME Top 100 | Donald Trump News





The list also includes Iranians Nasrin Sotoudeh, Afghans Mullah Baradar, as well as singers and political figures.

Palestinian rights activists Muna and Mohammed El-Kurd, whose families face forced displacement from their home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, have been named to TIME magazines’ annual list of the 100 most most influential in the world.

The 23-year-old twins earlier this year became the faces of a global campaign to end Israeli efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah to make way for Jewish settlers.

Israeli forces detained and interrogated the siblings for several hours about their activism in June.

Through online posts and media appearances, activist brothers and sisters Mohammed and Muna El-Kurd have offered the world a window into life under occupation in East Jerusalem this spring, helping to bring about a change in society. international rhetoric towards Israel and Palestine, the magazine wrote about the siblings. .

In a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, Mohammad El-Kurd said that while being named to the list is a positive development, the symbolism is not enough to truly support the Palestinian cause.

TIME editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the Top 100 list includes extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future who, during a year of crisis, have thrown themselves into the fray.

It includes Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, who in 2019 was arrested and sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes for her work on women’s rights in Iran.

Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, who was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes in 2019, was released last year [File: Robin Utrecht/EPA-EFE]

Sotoudeh was released from prison last year after a 46-day hunger strike to protest her conviction for collusion, spreading propaganda and insulting Iran’s supreme leader.

Also on the list is Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was recently appointed acting deputy prime minister of Afghanistan after the group took control of the country.

A calm and secretive man who rarely gives public statements or interviews, Baradar nonetheless represents a more moderate current within the Taliban, one that will be propelled to center stage to gain Western support and desperately needed financial aid, Ahmed Rashid, journalist in Pakistan, writes about Baradar.

The question is whether the man who brought the Americans out of Afghanistan can influence his own movement.

British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, American pop star Britney Spears and American Olympic gymnast Simone Biles are also on the list.

Harry and Meghan left royal duties last year and moved from the UK to California.

Spears, 39, was on the list for the first time in a year which has seen his struggle to get rid of a guardianship that has controlled his personal and professional affairs for 13 years, garner international attention.

Simone Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time [Loic Venance/AFP]

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion, told Congress on Wednesday in forceful testimony that FBI and USA Gymnastics officials turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse of team doctor Larry Nassars on her and hundreds of other athletes.

Enough is enough, Biles said, as she and three other American gymnasts spoke movingly about Nassars’ enduring toll of crimes.

The Top 100 list also included prominent American politicians, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The list, which is unranked, included 54 women.

