People of “good character” will be nominated as candidates for election: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan orders the search for candidates for local elections in Punjab to begin.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to find people of “good character” to nominate as candidates in local elections in Punjab.

The prime minister released the directive during a meeting with the PTI Punjabs political team in Lahore on Wednesday.

The challenges faced on the political and administrative fronts in Punjab were also discussed during the meeting.

People of good character and public popularity should be put forward, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, while ordering the team to start preparing for the next local elections.

The search for candidates for the elections should start now, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Chief Minister of Punjab would meet with party workers once a month to take stock of the state of play of preparations for the elections.

In addition to this, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also issued guidelines to raise the issue of the false votes of the last government of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

PM for a plantation to restore the greenery of Lahore

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting to review the progress of various development projects in the province, in particular the Sohna Lahore project.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Provincial Ministers Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Dr Murad Raas, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary of Punjab, Commissioner Lahore and other high authorities. .

He stressed that he paid special attention to the tree planting campaign to solve the pollution problem and restore the natural environment of Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan led to motivate people as part of the “Plant for Lahore” campaign in the metropolis.

Commissioner Lahore Capt. (retd) Muhammad Usman informed the meeting that special attention is being paid to the provision of potable water, improvement of the health sector, repair of main roads, their beautification and decoration.

Lahore Development Authority would complete the rehabilitation and beautification works of the main arteries and small arteries of Lahore within the next six months as WASA worked as a priority to provide additional clean water, construction of reservoirs of water for rainwater storage and plant water treatment, the meeting was further informed.

The Prime Minister was informed that for the provision of basic health facilities in public hospitals and for the Sehat Sahulat cards, intense efforts are underway.

Commissioner Lahore informed that under the Sohna Lahore plan, pollution, cleanliness and other administrative issues were urgently addressed.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to raise public awareness of the social assistance projects carried out by the government in power and the importance of the planting campaign.

He also insisted on making special arrangements at the school level to highlight the importance of the planting campaign.

Additional APP information.

