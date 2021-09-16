Boris Johnson to follow Cabinet decisions with more cabinet reshuffle

Boris Johnson is expected to continue his cabinet reshuffle as he reshapes the lower ranks following an overhaul of some of the most senior Cabinet positions.

The PM reshuffled his first spot on Wednesday evening during a day in which Liz Truss appointed the Conservative first female foreign minister, Dominic Raab was demoted and Gavin Williamson was sacked.

Though he wields an ax at a number of key Cabinet roles, Mr Johnson continued to shoot as he reshaped his junior ministerial setup, with longtime Schools Minister Nick Gibb the most prominent figure in have opened the door.

Cabinet changes mean two of the state’s top positions are now held by women after Ms Truss was promoted to international trade secretary and Priti Patel retained her role as Home Secretary despite speculation according to which she would be sacked.

Rishi Sunak, who holds the other most esteemed post, continues as Chancellor.

In a tweet following the reshuffle, the Prime Minister said: “The Cabinet I appointed today will work tirelessly to unite and level the whole country.”

Former Foreign Minister Raab paid the price for suffering a deluge of criticism for staying on vacation in Crete as the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban and Mr Williamson was sent back to the backbench after mismanaging the management of school exams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Raab was demoted to the post of Secretary of Justice but presented the Deputy Prime Minister’s Consolation Prize, formalizing a role he played when Mr Johnson was hospitalized with Covid-19 last year.

The change meant that former Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland was also sacked, along with Robert Jenrick, who was replaced as Housing Secretary by Michael Gove.

Mr Gove was given powers far beyond those enjoyed by his predecessor after the Prime Minister gave him the added responsibility of driving his ‘leveling up’ reform agenda while maintaining his role in the protection of the Union.

New Foreign Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

Nadhim Zahawi has been recognized for his efforts to ensure a successful deployment of the Covid vaccine with the post of Education Secretary, while Anne-Marie Trevelyan returns to the fold as Commercial Secretary.

Amanda Milling was ousted from her post as Conservative Party co-chair – although she later got a post at the Foreign Office in compensation – to be replaced by Oliver Dowden, who was reported to have told staff at the headquarters of the conservative campaign to prepare for a general election in less than two years.

Nadine Dorries, bestselling author and former star of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, accepted the post of Culture Secretary from Mr Dowden in what critics saw as Mr Johnson’s move to intensify the so-called “culture war”.

Steve Barclay succeeded Mr Gove as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, while figures such as Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis kept their jobs.

Shadow’s International Trade Secretary Emily Thornberry was asked about her former counterpart Ms Truss’s promotion to ITV’s Peston and said “she’s kind of like Boris Johnson and I think the Foreign Office may end up with sort of, you know, more of Boris Johnson, but in a blue dress.

In a late promotion, Simon Clarke was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury and will serve in Cabinet.

The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP was previously minister for regional growth and local government, but resigned for personal reasons last year.