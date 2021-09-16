Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate new Ministry of Defense office complexes in Delhi today | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Defense Ministry office complex in Delhi on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. The Ministry of Defense office, which houses nearly 7,000 employees, and many other organizations are expected to move to two new complexes on Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg. The move was triggered after the existing Department of Defense at Dalhousie Road near South Block was relocated as space was needed for the new residence and Prime Minister’s office as part of the redevelopment project from Central Vista. The change in the Department of Defense is expected to free up 50 acres of land. The plan also includes the relocation of the Vice President’s new residence behind the North Building and 10 new building blocks to accommodate government offices, including Shastri Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan and Vayu Bhavan. According to ANI, the inaugural event will bring together Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Defense Ministry Ajay Bhatt, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Kaushal Kishore, the Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff – Admiral Karambir Singh , Chief of the Air Staff – Chief Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. Further, an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said: “The Prime Minister will visit the Defense Office complex on Africa Avenue and interact with officers of the Army, Navy, Army of air and civilians. This will be followed by his address at the rally. “ The new Defense Office would be state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with comprehensive security management measures complexes. The new buildings will also offer modern amenities, connectivity and wellness facilities such as canteens and banks. According to the IANS report, the office complex on Africa Avenue is a seven-story space that will house only the offices of the Ministry of Defense, while the eight-story building on Kasturba Gandhi Marg will be used to temporarily house offices. currently located at Parivahan Bhawan. and Shram Shakti Bhawan until their new offices are built in the Central Secretariat complex. (With contributions from the Agency) Live

