Judge allows Carroll’s trial against Trump to continue – East Bay Times





By Kara Scannell | CNN

A federal judge overseeing columnist E. Jean Carroll’s libel trial against former President Donald Trump has rejected Trump’s request to stop the case pending a ruling from the appeals court.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote a minute on the court’s role on Wednesday saying he was denying Trump’s request for a “stay” of his ruling last year, which rejected Trump’s efforts to replace the ministry. Justice as a defendant – a decision that would essentially kill the trial.

Judge Kaplan’s sudden ruling revives the case, which had been on hold for nearly a year while Trump and the Justice Department appealed. The ruling could pave the way for Carroll’s attorneys to seek subpoenas for documents, files and a DNA sample from the former president to prove his allegations of sexual assault.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her at a New York department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denied the claims, saying Carroll was not her type and that she fabricated the allegation to increase sales of his book. Carroll sued Trump for libel.

No written order or opinion has been issued, and it is not clear why Judge Kaplan refused the suspension on Wednesday. Trump’s lawyers initially requested a stay of all proceedings in December 2020, as he appealed.

Kaplan refused the stay “without prejudice,” meaning Trump’s legal team could renew their efforts. They could also ask the court of appeal to stay the proceedings.

In a statement, Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said, “We look forward to our case being argued in the Second Circuit. … In the meantime, we are considering Judge Kaplan’s order.

Trump’s lawyers could not be reached immediately for comment.

Legal briefs have been filed in the appeal and oral argument is scheduled for the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals for the week of November 29.

Trump has sought the Justice Department to replace him as a defendant, which would likely result in the dismissal of the case as the federal government cannot be sued for defamation.

Judge Kaplan disagreed and Trump and the DOJ appealed. The DOJ, under the Trump administration and the Biden administration, argued that Trump acted within the scope of his job when he answered the reporter’s questions about Carroll’s allegations.

