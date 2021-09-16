Peace only if the Taliban train all factions: PM – Journal





Calls to encourage the Taliban to pull the country out of the crisis. Emphasizes that Afghan women are strong and can achieve rights.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Afghanistan should not be controlled from the outside and that he could see peace after four decades of conflict if the Taliban take full control and manage to keep all factions together.

In an interview with CNN, Prime Minister Khan said Afghan women are strong enough to claim their rights. He said US President Joe Biden was very busy calling him to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Speaking to Becky Anderson a month after the Taliban took over Kabul, Prime Minister Khan said he feared that if the Taliban failed to deal with the situation there would be chaos in Afghanistan and no peace in the region.

If it turns out badly, there will be chaos in the neighboring country, the problem of refugees and terrorism. Afghanistan’s instability will lead to a refugee crisis and bloody terrorism in Afghanistan, he said.

Prime Minister Khan said Afghanistan stands at a historic crossroads where it cannot be controlled from the outside.

Where Afghanistan is going from here, I’m afraid none of us can predict, he said, adding that we can hope and pray that there is peace after 40 years. That the Taliban, what they said, they want an inclusive government, they want women’s rights in their own context, they want human rights; they gave amnesty as well, so far what they said [shows] they clearly want international acceptability.

The prime minister said it was a mistake that Afghanistan could be controlled from the outside, saying history has shown that no puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people.

So rather than sit here and think that we can control them, we should be pushing them because this current government in Afghanistan clearly feels that without international help and aid they cannot stop this crisis. We […] should push them in the right direction, he said.

Responding to a question, Prime Minister Khan said the first Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had ties to the Afghan Taliban because it was the job of the intelligence agencies.

The job of intelligence agencies is to connect with everyone, just like the US CIA talked to the Taliban. That’s the job of intelligence agencies, he said.

Asked about concerns about women’s rights, Imran Khan said it was a mistake to think that someone from the outside would give Afghan women their rights.

Afghan women are strong. Give them time, they will get their rights, he said, adding that you cannot enforce women’s rights from abroad.

He said Pakistan suffered the most from the US war in Afghanistan after 9/11, adding that even today his country was under attack by militants operating from Afghanistan.

There were once 50 militant groups attacking Pakistan and now three ISIS terrorist groups, [and] The Pakistani Taliban and Baloch terrorists were using Afghan soil to attack us, he added.

He said Pakistan erred in siding with the United States in its war on Afghanistan.

If I had been prime minister, I would never have joined the US war, he said, adding that Pakistan not only suffered the most from the war, but was facing 480 drone attacks from the United States.

Khan said the United States gave Pakistan $ 9 billion in civilian aid and $ 11 billion in military aid, but Pakistanis estimated that after the country entered the war the United States , there were weapons everywhere (in Pakistan), Benazir Bhutto (former Prime Minister) was assassinated and the economy suffered.

However, we want normal relations with the United States, he said.

Prime Minister Khan dismissed the impression that there was a trust deficit between the United States and Pakistan, calling it ignorance to believe that Islamabad supported the Haqqani group in Afghanistan. The point is that the Haqqani tribe lives in Afghanistan but some of their leaders were born in Afghan refugee camps in Pakistan, he added.

Responding to a question about a possible influx of refugees, the prime minister said that due to the weak economy, Pakistan could not feed more Afghans.

We already have three million Afghan refugees; our economy has recently emerged from the difficulties of the crisis, so we cannot accommodate more refugees, he added.

In the 1980s, he said, Pakistan joined the United States against the Soviets and trained the Mujahedin in jihad against foreign occupation in Afghanistan.

Fast forward to September 11, the United States needs us in Afghanistan. George Bush asked Pakistan to help him and he said: We will not abandon Pakistan anymore. Pakistan joined the American war in Afghanistan. [If I was] the Prime Minister, I would never have done that, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had not spoken to US President Joe Biden since the fall of the Afghan government.

When asked by Becky Anderson to confirm that Biden had not called Imran since taking office, the Prime Minister replied: He is a busy man.

Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally and yet no appeal between you and the US President. Do you see this as punishment for supporting the Taliban as they killed American troops, the host asked.

Prime Minister Imran replied that Biden should be asked why he is too busy to call.

Posted in Dawn, le 16 September 2021

