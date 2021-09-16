President Joko Widodo inaugurates Southeast Asia’s first battery factory, this EV product is present





Suara.com – On Wednesday (9/15/2021) Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated Indonesia’s first electric vehicle battery factory, which will be managed by PT HKML Battery Indonesia. “In saying Bismillahirrohmanirrohim, I declare today that the inauguration of the electric vehicle battery factory of PT HKML Battery Indonesia has started,” President Joko Widodo said as quoted by the news agency. Between. Previously, he also mentioned that the development of the battery industry will also increase Indonesia’s attractiveness as an investment destination for spin-off industries that use batteries. Such as investment in electric motorcycles, electric buses and electric cars. Hyundai Kona Electric in circulation in Indonesia [Pt Hyundai Motors Indonesia]. At the inauguration ceremony of the battery factory for electric vehicles, which was also attended by the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, the head of the BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, the minister of public enterprises Erick Thohir and the governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil, the president also reviewed the installed electric cars. Read also:

Inauguration of the Karawang EV battery factory, this is the welcome of Hyundai Motor and LG One of them is the Hyundai Kona Electric with a charger or battery charger for personal or individual needs that can be installed at home. Also an example of an electric car battery for an electric vehicle in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) category. Namely the type of lithium-ion polymer battery. Following Hyundai Kona Electric specifications for the Indonesian market: Hyundai Kona EV Dimensions length x width x height: 4,180 mm x 1,800 mm x 1,555 mm

Category: crossover, Sport utility vehicle (SUV)

Rim: 17 inches

Battery: lithium-ion, capacity 39.2 kWh

Maximum Mileage: 345km (NEDC), 289km (WLTP)

Battery charging time 0-100 percent: 54 minutes (fast charge), 19 hours (home charger)

Control system: cable shifting, shifting and parking forward and backward using the buttons on the center console

Cabin configuration: rear seats fold in half for more luggage

Driver assistance functions: head-up display as a virtual image projection on an 8-inch transparent panel mounted behind the dashboard, drive mode selection, rear view monitor with dynamic parking guides, warning parking distance and tire pressure monitoring system.

Price: IDR 600 million for DKI Jakarta region Read also:

President Joko Widodo lays foundation stone for PT HKML battery in Indonesia

