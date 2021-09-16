Time 100 is easier for Xi Jinping than for Donald Trump

OOne of the strangest things about the modern press is its tendency to attack God-honest dictators more easily than conservatives.

Consider, for example, the differences in how Chinese President Xi Jinping and former US President Donald Trump are portrayed in Time list of magazines of the 100 most influential people of 2021.

President Xi deeply loves his country and his people, writes former Mongolian president Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj , describing the man who oversees the literal concentration camps. President Xi has no arrogance. He treats people or his counterparts in other countries as equals, although there is no doubt that he is today the most influential politician in the world.

The article concludes, however, that China’s policies of forced assimilation are inhumane and that Xi demonstrates as many in history have done before him that it is possible to be charismatic in person and dangerous and autocratic. on the world stage. ”

“He can be benign and mean. So let’s face President Xi,” Elbegdorj concludes.

So at least there’s this review.

Now let’s see how the old Time Editor-in-Chief Nancy Gibbs handles his handwriting of Trump:

From his first day as president, Donald Trump stood on hallowed ground in the CIA and boasted of holding the all-time record in TIME magazine history to be on the cover. This record is actually held by Richard Nixon, the other modern president competing for doing the most violence to the values, standards, honor and decency that underpin American democracy. In 2021, Trump arguably overtook Nixon as a threat to the Constitution. American democracy catches its breath between the lines of the founding text; it depends for its resilience and moral power on a shared commitment to individual freedom and the common good. The only rule of trump is cruelty; he sees standards as opportunities for vandalism, a window left open in our complex constitutional structure that he can pass through. Trump’s assault on the Justice Department, his extortion of foreign allies, his obsession with domestic enemies all rhyme with Nixonian villainy and go further. Nixon had his list of secret enemies; Trump has called for his opponents in Congress to be arrested for treason. Nixon has largely kept his bigotry private, encoded in the language of the silent majority; Trump made it into a slogan. And in 1960, despite real evidence of electoral fraud in Illinois and Texas, Nixon did not summon his supporters to storm the Capitol. Trump celebrates those who participated in the Jan. 6 uprising as patriots and runs to get another can of gasoline. Although he has stepped down, he remains a magnetic force, propelling others who have resumed his undemocratic mantle and challenged the validity of our elections.

It’s absolutely crazy that Xi is getting an article rosier than Trump (Of course, Xi is bad. But damn it, he’s humble and he loves his people!). The great irony here is that if anyone in China dared to accuse Xi of what Gibbs alleges about Trump, he or she would disappear forever within hours. Gibbs, on the other hand, is still a free woman.

If you’re surprised, you shouldn’t be. It’s an old media trend. Indeed, the difference in media coverage of actual dictators and murderous conservatives is more evident in the obituaries section.

When Thomas Monson, the former Mormon church president who dedicated his life to charity and public service, passed away in 2018, the New York Times issued a breaking news alert that Thomas Monson, the president of the Mormon church who rejected requests for the ordination of female priests and refused to change the church’s opposition to same-sex marriage, died Tuesday in 90 years old.

Her report on Monson’s death opens with these lines: Thomas S. Monson, who, as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 2008, has broadened the ranks of women missionaries, but refused requests to ordain women priests and refused to change the church’s opposition to same-sex marriage, died Tuesday at his Salt Lake City home. He was 90 years old.

In contrast, when Cuban dictator Fidel Castro died, the official newspaper stated in a succinct headline, Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary who challenged the United States, dies at age 90.

The New York Times The obituary opens with these lines: Fidel Castro, the fiery apostle of the revolution who brought the Cold War to the Western Hemisphere in 1959, then challenged the United States for nearly half a century as Cuba’s peak leader, disrupting 11 US presidents and briefly pushing the world to the brink of nuclear war, died Friday. He was 90 years old.

When Trump’s brother passed away in August of last year, the Washington post published the following headline, Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump who sued his niece, dies at 71. ”

The opening paragraphs of the obituary read: Robert Trump, President Trump’s younger brother, said in 2016 that he supported his siblings’ candidacy one hundred percent. The brothers were pictured kissing on election night. But after that, Robert Trump was little heard or seen in public until he put his name on a lawsuit earlier this summer against his niece Mary L. Trump in a futile attempt to stop the publication of his book, which called Donald Trump the most in the world. dangerous man.

On the other hand, here is how the same newspaper announced the death of the head of the Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the head of the Islamic State, dies at 48 years old.

Not a murderous terrorist thug but “an austere religious scholar”. Yeah, that’s it.

The Washington post also posted the following headline after US drone strike killed top Iranian terrorist: Baghdad airport airstrike kills Iran’s most revered military leader Qassem Suleimani, reports Iraqi state.

In January 2020, conservative professional football coach Sam Wyche passed away. The New York Times announced the coach’s death in a report with a caption that stated, “He was praised as a hard-working coach ready to go against the grain. He was also fined for keeping a journalist out of the team’s locker room. On the same day, the New York Times published the following headline: Qassim Suleimani, master of intrigue and strength of Iran, dies at 62. His captions state that the commander helped lead the wars in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, and he became the face of Iran’s efforts to build a regional Shiite power bloc.

Of course, Castro, Xi, and Suleimani may have been murderous criminals. But hey, at least they didn’t swallow up the Conservatives.