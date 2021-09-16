Bihar man gets Rs 1.60 lakh after bank error, refuses to return, saying PM Modi sent aid

A man from Bihar received Rs 1.61 lakh in his account after a bank error.

A resident of Bihars Khagaria received Rs 1.61 lakh in his account after a bank error and has now refused to release the money saying it was sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as financial aid.

A staff member at Dakshin Gramin Banks branch in Bakhtiyarpur in Mansi mistakenly transferred money from one account holder to another.

When Ranjit Kumar Das saw the excess of Rs 1,60,970 on his account, he couldn’t believe his luck. He started withdrawing the amount in small portions and ended up spending a large amount.

All the while, he believed that the money had been deposited by the government as financial aid and was part of a scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later, when the bank realized their mistake, officials started asking Ranjit to return the money. However, he insisted that PM Modi had sent him the money as financial aid and that he would not refund the amount.

Dakshin Gramin Bank staff then issued a notice on behalf of Ranjits. However, he still refused to return the money. It was then that the branch manager, Satyanarayan Prasad, filed a complaint against Ranjit at the Mansi Police Station.

Ranjit was quickly arrested by police and sent to Khagaria Mandal prison.

The money was wrongly transferred from the account of Tara Devi, 85, and sent to Ranjit Kumar Das. Even as the bank begged Ranjit to return the money, Tara Devi was worried after her savings suddenly disappeared.

After a complaint from his family, the bank manager finally took action against Ranjit.

(Report by Swatantra Kumar Singh)