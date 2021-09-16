New York says UNGA delegates must be vaccinated, angering Russia

All leaders and diplomats present at the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week will be required to provide proof of vaccination, the city government said on Wednesday, angering Russia.

Delegates must be vaccinated to enter the debate room, the mayor’s office told the assembly speaker in a letter dated September 9, but Moscow asked whether New York had the power to enforce the mandate.

Participants also need to be vaccinated if they want to eat or exercise indoors, the letter adds.

More than 100 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have announced their intention to attend in person.

Others will make an address by video link.

Bolsonaro, who had the virus last year, said he would be the “last Brazilian” to be vaccinated.

His office did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests for comment on the New York announcement.

New York began enforcing a vaccination warrant on Monday, requiring proof of at least one injection for many indoor activities, including restaurants and entertainment venues.

The letter signed by the New York City Health Commissioner and confirmed by his spokesperson stated that the UN Debate Hall was classified as a “convention center”, meaning that all participants must be vaccinated.

“They must also show proof of vaccination before eating, drinking or exercising inside the United Nations campus, and in order to participate in all the wonderful entertainment, dining and fitness activities. New York shape, ”he said.

– “Obviously discriminatory measure” –

But the Russian ambassador has called for an urgent meeting of the General Assembly to discuss the decision.

Vassily Nebenzia wrote to Assembly Speaker Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday saying he was “very surprised and disappointed” by a letter Shahid wrote to members in which he supported proof of the vaccination requirement.

The story continues

“We firmly oppose that only people with proof of vaccination are allowed in the GA room,” wrote Nebenzia in the letter seen by AFP.

He described it as “a clearly discriminatory measure”, adding that preventing delegates from entering the room was a “clear violation of the United Nations charter”.

New York City accepts all vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organization or the United States Federal Food and Drug Administration.

Nebenzia said that “the rights of people who have received vaccines that are not approved by the CDC” must also be considered.

He added that the agreement between the United States and the UN on the headquarters of the world body prohibited American actors from regulating the functioning of the UN.

The city’s letter also reminded diplomats that New York State requires everyone to wear masks on public transportation.

“New York City strongly encourages the universal use of the mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” the note added.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement the city will set up a pop-up vaccination site at UN Headquarters next week, offering free single-dose Johnson & Johnson injections.

The high-level week of the 76th session of the General Assembly begins on Tuesday and ends on the following Monday.

It will be a combined in-person and remote event after last year’s UNGA took place virtually because of the pandemic.

Dozens and sometimes hundreds of people usually accompany leaders on trips abroad, but because of the coronavirus, each delegation is only allowed to enter seven people in the UN headquarters and only four in the room. .

pdh-prh / bfm