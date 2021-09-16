Media, Government Agree Joint Action Committee To Discuss PMDA





A representative image. Members of the Ministry of Information meet with media outlets to discuss PMDA, other issues. The bill will not be tabled in the absence of consensus, specifies Fawad Chaudhry. “Prime Minister Imran Khan fully believes in freedom of expression,” said Senator Faisal Javed.

ISLAMABAD: After intense criticism and protests from news organizations against the government’s proposed “black law” to establish the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), the two sides agreed to set up a Committee of joint action (JAC) to discuss the issue.

The development took place after a meeting between representatives of the PBA, APNS, CPNE, PFUJ, AEMEND and Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of State for Information and Farrukh Habib Broadcasting.

The two parties, according to a report in The News, agreed to form a JAC, made up of representatives from PBA, APNS, CPNE, PFUJ and AEMEND and the Ministry of Information. During the meeting, discussions took place on the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) proposal.

Media organizations during the meeting expressed reservations about the PMDA project.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in freedom of the press”

Previously, a meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Information and Broadcasting on the PMDA project was held under the chairmanship of Senator Faisal Javed here in Parliament.

Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Habib both briefed committee members on the concept of PMDA.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Faisal Javed of the PTI, stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never place restrictions of any kind on freedom of speech and of the press.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan fully believes in freedom of expression. He will never place restrictions of any kind on freedom of expression and of the press,” he said.

He added that the PTI manifesto reads: “We are committed to maintaining a free and vigorous media, which will evolve its own rules to ensure responsible journalism.”

He welcomed all stakeholders (PBA, CPNE, PFUJ, PRA, AEMEND) and representatives of journalists’ organizations and other national media groups, who expressed their reservations and views on the PMDA. offers.

“The bill will not be presented in the absence of consensus”

Informing the committee on the proposed PMDA, Fawad said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, all stakeholders and legislative bodies are widely consulted.

He said the bill will not be introduced if there is no consensus on the government’s ideas regarding the PMDA.

He said it has become a convention by the opposition to oppose every bill proposed by the government, however, it is an important bill and we should work above party lines to understand the spirit and purpose behind the bill.

Fawad lamented that a bogus ordinance was issued to misinterpret and create chaos in the country against media freedom which the government considers its highest right.

PBA officials criticized the government, saying it did not like the media. Other stakeholders agreed on the need to strengthen existing laws rather than adopt new ones.

The chairman of the committee said that existing bodies like PCP need to be strengthened: In addition, there is no forum for electronic media, so PCP can be converted into Pakistan media council to deal with related issues. to the media in general.

