Republican leaders have no problem putting the economy in turmoil





Republican Senate leaders have once again highlighted their hypocrisy as the debt ceiling deadline approaches and made it clear that they are prepared to force the country to default on its debt for any purpose. purely political. Based on their comments, you’d bet Senate Republicans have always been consistent about the debt limit, right?

Well, if they were, we wouldn’t be here.

In Donald Trump’s four years in power, a majority of Senate Republicans voted to raise or suspend the debt limit three times as Trump added nearly $ 8 trillion to the national debt.

Washington Post: Senate Republicans on Wednesday threatened to vote against an increase in the debt ceiling unless Congress first agrees to further spending cuts or other measures […] The new ultimatum marked a reversal for Republicans, who agreed to tackle the debt ceiling, the statutory amount the government can borrow to repeatedly pay its bills in order to advance the policies of President Donald Trump who helped to add $ 7 trillion to the federal debt during his tenure. CBS News: Democrats have joined Republicans three times under the Trump administration in raising the cap, calling it Trump debt. The national debt was just under $ 20 trillion when President Donald Trump took office and over $ 27 trillion when he left office earlier this year.

During the Trump administration, Republicans, including then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, admitted the need to raise the debt ceiling and supported the deals to do so.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2017 via CNBC: There’s no way, no chance that we won’t raise the debt ceiling. No luck, McConnell said at an event in Kentucky with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The Americas will not be lacking. And do the job well in conjunction with the Secretary of the Treasury.

But Republicans are used to playing politics with the national debt and this time it’s no different.

Donald Trump in a Fox & Friends interview in 2011: Frankly, Republicans would be crazy if they don’t get 100% of the deal they want now to make a deal. […] And he cannot be elected. If that happens – for example, if this stuff happens before an election, he cannot be elected. He might not be able to get elected anyway if they pick the right candidate, which is a big if [] When the time comes to default, they won’t remember any of the Republicans’ names. They’re going to remember a name in the history books, and that’s Obama. Huffington Post: McConnell foreshadowed a new fight over the country’s borrowing limit this summer, saying on Tuesday that the only time President Barack Obama gets serious is when Republicans use the debt ceiling to drag him down kicking and screaming in negotiations [] McConnell’s remarks Tuesday on Capitol Hill suggested the GOP would hold fire until the summer, when, as in 2011, the country could again face a historic default if Congress does not raise the cap on borrowing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://democrats.org/news/republican-leaders-have-no-problem-throwing-economy-in-turmoil/

