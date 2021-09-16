Jokowi appreciates the Grab Vaccine Center in Yogyakarta, which is disabled friendly





Liputan6.com, Yogyakarta In order to support the Covid-19 vaccination program and efforts to achieve collective immunity, Grab and Good Doctor collaborated with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia and the Provincial Health Bureau of the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY) to present the Grab Vaccination Center for the second batch of vaccinations which took place September 8-11, 2021. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was present to directly observe the vaccination center adapted for people with disabilities located at the Jogja Expo Center. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of Yogyakarta Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X and Regent of Bantul Abdul Halim Muslih were also present to accompany the President in this review. Enlarge The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, visited and greeted the Grab driver-partners who were taking the second dose of vaccination at the Grab Vaccine Center in Yogyakarta. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, expressed his gratitude to the community and all parties who have contributed to the success of the Covid-19 vaccination program as a form of prevention of the corona virus which cannot be completely eliminated. A total of 8,000 participants from diverse backgrounds, ranging from people with disabilities, courtiers, the elderly and public workers in the tourism and transport sectors were vaccinated. For information, the first batch of the Grab Vaccine Center Yogyakarta itself took place from June 14 to 17, 2021.

Grab Vaccine Center Yogyakarta Facilities Enlarge People with disabilities wait to be vaccinated at the Grab Vaccine Center in Yogyakarta. Grab Vaccine Center Yogyakarta uses a technology-driven approach to provide a more comfortable experience for vaccinees from the pre-registration process, vaccination schedule, pre-selection and registration request through the GrabHealth service supported by Good Doctor’s digital infrastructure, in collaboration with the government of the province of the special region of Yogyakarta for more effective implementation of immunization. Enlarge An atmosphere of health worker review for all immunization participants at Grab Vaccine Center Yogyakarta. To help people with disabilities, the Grab Vaccine Center offers special entrances and queues, access for wheelchair users, and disabled toilets. In addition, people with disabilities can also benefit from the help of Difabel Disaster Response (DIFAGANA) and special translators for deaf participants, as well as special shuttles for people with disabilities to the vaccination center with Difabike powered by GrabGerak; the first motorcycle taxi for disabled people and the general public, and the GrabGerak service; four-wheeled transport with driver-partners who have been trained to be friendly for people with disabilities. Enlarge Ridzki Kramadibrata, president of Grab Indonesia (kanan), Uun Ainurrofiq director of government affairs and strategic collaborations Grab Indonesia (kiri), Richard Aditya director of West. Ridzki Kramadibrata, President of Grab Indonesia, expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, who was present today to review the implementation of the second wave of the Grab Vaccine Center in Yogyakarta. I also thank the health workers and all the committees who worked together to make this activity a success. The first batch of vaccinations was carried out from June 14 to 17, 2021 and then went smoothly and successfully. Now, the second wave of our vaccination center is present in a safe, halal, and maximizes existing technology and resources, he explained. Ridzki added that the Grab Vaccine Center makes people with disabilities one of the targets for vaccination by providing them with various facilities and user-friendly access. Hope that thanks to this vaccination center can be formed soon collective immunity thus helping the local economy to improve, he hoped. Enlarge A pair of GrabBike driver partners captured the moment after receiving the second dose of vaccine at Grab Vaccine Center Yogyakarta The Managing Director of Good Doctor Technology Indonesia, Danu Wicaksana, explained that Good Doctor is always ready to be the partner of the government in the success of the national immunization program. We recognize the importance of accelerating the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination to support Indonesia’s recovery. At the Grab Vaccine Center, we take advantage of the registration function of vaccination participants as well as the preselection function accessible through the Grab and Good Doctor applications to reduce crowds and minimize cases canceled or delayed at vaccination sites, Danu Wicaksana said. .

