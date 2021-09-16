Politics
What Joe Biden should tell Boris Johnson about Northern Ireland
Boris Johnson has long been lobbying for an audience with Joe Biden. The Prime Minister is visiting the United States this month for the UN General Assembly.
The trip generated an air of palpable desperation in Downing Street. No other post-war prime minister has waited so long for this precious White House photoshoot with a new US president. And Johnson is hardly inundated with invitations from other world leaders.
The prime minister was dismissed by Washington during NATO’s humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan. And the UK is hosting the COP 26 climate change conference in November. Johnson absolutely needs deeper US commitments to cut carbon emissions if the event is to be a success.
What Biden gains from a top is less obvious. He doesn’t like Johnson very much. He’s not apologizing for Afghanistan and, anyway, Johnson has shown no interest until things go wrong. As for global warming, any agreement in November will be cut between the United States, China and the EU.
However, it is good to talk and the chairman can add his own items to the agenda. They should start and end with Northern Ireland. Beyond the damage done to the UK’s international position, Johnson’s efforts to reverse Irish trade deals spelled out in his Brexit deal with the EU27 now threaten the fabric of peace in the province.
Johnson’s demand for the EU to rewrite the deal prompted the Democratic Unionist Party to threaten to bring down the Belfast Cross-Community Administration. The conflict deepens the divisions between trade unionists and nationalists and undermines the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.
The Northern Ireland protocol is not perfect. In order to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic – a central element in the reconciliation between Unionists and Nationalists – it confers special status on the province within the framework of the EU’s single market. This in turn requires checks on goods traveling to Northern Ireland from the UK mainland in order to safeguard the single market. It is also fair to say that the EU was initially overzealous in enforcing controls.
The problem is, Johnson wants more than a measure of the EU’s operational flexibility. It calls into question the basic structure of the protocol. By giving Northern Ireland privileged access to EU markets, it necessarily gives a role to the EU institutions. The Prime Minister knew this when he signed the agreement. But he has now decided it was an affront to national sovereignty.
The main complaint from trade unionists is that the deal treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK. Inexplicably, however, the DUP categorically rejected a formula that would have avoided this by keeping the whole of the UK closer to Brussels. For his part, Johnson has decided that union sensitivities could be sacrificed to his goal of a hard Brexit.
It was then. Johnson is nothing if not fickle. He now complains that he acted under intense political pressure in the British parliament. Its Brexit negotiator, Lord Frost, encouraged the DUP in its opposition. This week, Frost threatened to suspend the deal unless Brussels agrees to remove the role of the EU institutions.
The Brexit deal treats Northern Ireland differently, but there is nothing new to that. Margaret Thatcher set a precedent by entrusting a role in the affairs of the province to the Republic under the Anglo-Irish Agreement of 1985. This unique status was underscored by the Downing Street Declaration of 1993 and then by the Belfast peace agreement. The DUP didn’t like all of these chords but learned to live with them.
So what is Biden’s role? Obviously, the Prime Minister must be told, as bluntly as these occasions allow, that Britain is doing itself great damage by breaking confidence with its signing of international treaties. You cannot stand up for the rule of law if you violate it.
The president has an interest that goes beyond his personal ancestry and the political weight of the Irish diaspora in Congress. Successive US administrations have played a central role in promoting reconciliation in Northern Ireland. Their help may well be needed again.
The EU and Dublin have both indicated they are ready to make compromises to preserve the deal – and lay the groundwork for restoring good relations between the UK and its European neighbors. Biden’s message should come from a sincere friend, if not Johnson, at least from the UK: take the deal.
