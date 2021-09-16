PM to visit Tajikistan to pave way for export revival





KARACHI:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to visit Tajikistan on Thursday with the aim of adding another destination to Pakistan’s export market.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet his Tajik counterpart Qohir Rasulzada and discuss business opportunities and topics of mutual interest between the two countries.

He will be accompanied by trade advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, who launched the idea for the trip.

The government is focusing on export promotion and import substitution and Dawood has been appointed as the focal person for this purpose.

On the Tajik side, the chairman of the State Committee on Investment and Management of State Assets, Qodirzoda Sadi, has been in charge.

“We should be looking to increase exports because that is the only way to achieve a sustainable current account balance,” Atif Zafar, head of research at Topline Securities, said in comments to The Express Tribune.

Pakistan recorded the highest monthly trade deficit on record in August 2021, when it jumped 144% to $ 4.23 billion from the same month a year earlier.

Although exports rose 41% to $ 2.23 billion in August 2021 year-on-year, they were down 4.5% from July 2021.

In the first two months of the current 2021-2022 fiscal year, the trade deficit climbed 119.9 percent to $ 7.49 billion.

Rising import payments put pressure on the rupee, which closed at an all-time low of 169.12 rupees against the dollar on Wednesday.

Given the current situation, the government aims to increase exports and reduce inbound shipments by encouraging import substitution.

During the Prime Minister’s visit to Tajikistan, he will hold a meeting with the Tajikistan-Pakistan Joint Business Council.

Apart from this, business-to-business (B2B) meetings between the delegations of Tajikistan and Pakistan will also take place. The meetings will focus on investment opportunities in Tajikistan and discuss possibilities for Pakistan to improve its exports to the Republic of Central Asia.

Posted in The Express Tribune on September 16, 2021.

