Donald Trump’s ridiculously childish threat to Mike Pence





Trump’s childishness shines through in an excerpt from the forthcoming book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa detailing the then president’s attempts to cajole then vice president Mike Pence into overthrowing them. 2020 elections.

“When Pence didn’t budge, Trump turned on him.

“‘No no no!’ Trump shouted, according to the authors, “You don’t understand, Mike. You can do it. I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this. “

Start here: as an adult, can you imagine ONE circumstance in which you would say to another adult “I don’t want to be your friend anymore”? Like, take all the politics and the stakes out of it all, and that’s just not the kind of thing a normal adult would say to another adult.

And yet the President of the United States said exactly that to the Vice President of the United States with the fate of the 2020 election (and the broader health of democracy) hanging in the balance.

The reason is simple: Trump is deeply childish.

Consider it: he’s remarkably self-centered. He wants what he wants when he wants it. And when he doesn’t get what he wants, he has a temper tantrum.

His presidency is littered with evidence of this behavior.

Remember the letter he sent to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer last spring in response to pressure from the New York Democrat for greater federal involvement in the coronavirus response? As I wrote at the time, the letter “reads like some sort of Mad Libs that you could fill out and leave in your 7th year nemesis’ locker.” don’t you like being asked so many questions about his response to the Covid-19 pandemic? (The interview took place in October 2020 – as the country neared the peak of the pandemic.)

Or all the nicknames Trump likes to give to his political opponents? (Is there anything more inherently non-adult than using nicknames to ridicule people?) Or the hundreds (thousands?) Like?

You don’t even have to believe me when it comes to the childishness of Trump. His former national security adviser John Bolton described Trump as’ childish ‘when asked about Trump’s beard that’ all he wanted to do was throw bombs on everyone . The former president of the United States never seems to have really grown up. up. As Dan P. McAdams, professor of psychology at Northwestern University, wrote in The Atlantic of Trump in June 2016:

“Trump has never forgotten the lesson he learned from his father and his teachers at the [military] academy: The world is a dangerous place. You have to be ready to fight. “

Donald Trump, a man who ruled this country for four years – and who seems to want to run for president in 2024 – is stuck in his childhood. Anguishing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/15/politics/donald-trump-mike-pence-friend/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

