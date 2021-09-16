Giving time to the Taliban: PM Imran Khan, operation in Waziristan | SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | September 15, 2021





For peace and stability in Afghanistan, give the Taliban time, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview with CNN. The world should “push” the Taliban on issues such as women’s rights and inclusive government, he added.

Seven Pakistani army soldiers were martyred in South Waziristan in an exchange of fire with terrorists, the ISPR announced on Monday.

Press Freedom: Fawad Chaudry or any other information minister should not have the right to prevent journalists from writing the truth, said Asad Umar.

We have a kind of press freedom in Pakistan through which you can advertise campaigns against the Prime Minister and the Minister of Information, said Fawad Chaudry.

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) declined to share key information about electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP). The ministry said it could not immediately provide the source code and build design of the EVMs to the ECP for fear of piracy.

Why the PTI lost seats in the cantonment elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan goes to Lahore. The Prime Minister was briefed on the performance of three years in the Punjab by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Islamabad’s High Court on Wednesday accepted a plea asking the electoral panel to stop using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming general elections. “Isn’t the petition earlier,” noted Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition for the appointment of the chief electoral commissioner.

‘Ignite the ECP’: Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) decided to serve legal opinions on Federal Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati and Federal Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry for their scathing remarks on the organ election for his objection to the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the next general election.

NCOC chief Asad Umar announces restrictions for unvaccinated citizens. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab schools will open from September 16.

A major row erupted between Taliban leaders just days after a new government was put in place in Afghanistan, the report said.

The oil and gas regulator on Tuesday recommended an increase in the prices of petroleum products to Rs10.5.

Pakistan has recorded 2,714 new cases of coronavirus and 73 deaths in the past 24 hours. 5,122 patients are critically ill, the NCOC reported.

