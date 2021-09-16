PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Adar Poonawalla in Time Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential People List | India News





New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and CEO of the Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, were named among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021 by TIME magazine. TIME on Wednesday unveiled its annual list of the 100 most influential people of 2021, a global list that includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, former US President Donald Trump and co-founder of the Taliban mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. TIME’s profile on Modi indicates that in its 74 years as an independent nation, India has had three key leaders – Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Modi. “Narendra Modi is the third, dominating the politics of the country like no one since them. The profile written by famous CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria alleges that Modi “pushed the country away from secularism and towards Hindu nationalism”. He also accuses the 69-year-old leader of having “eroded the rights of the Indian Muslim minority and of imprisoning and intimidating journalists. On Banerjee, her profile for the 100 most influential people list indicates that the 66-year-old leader “has become the face of ferocity in Indian politics.” “De Banerjee, it is said, is not leading her party, the Trinamool Congress – she is the party. The street fighting spirit and self-taught life in a patriarchal culture sets her apart,” the profile says. Poonawalla’s TIME profile indicates that since the start of the COVID19 pandemic, the 40-year-old chief of the world’s largest vaccine maker has sought to meet the moment. “The pandemic is not yet over, and Poonawalla could still help end it. Vaccine inequality is glaring and delayed vaccination in one part of the world can have global consequences, including the risk of the emergence of variants. more dangerous, he said. The Time profile describes Taliban co-founder Baradar as a “quiet and secretive man who rarely gives public statements or interviews.” “Baradar nevertheless represents a more moderate current within the Taliban, one which will be propelled to the foreground to gain Western support and desperately needed financial aid. The question is whether the man who brought the Americans out of Afghanistan can influence his own movement, says Baradar’s profile. The list also includes tennis player Naomi Osaka, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, music icon Britney Spears, executive director of the Asia-Pacific Policy and Planning Council Manjusha P. Kulkarni. , Apple CEO Tim Cook, actress Kate Winslet and the first African woman and first woman. lead the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Live

