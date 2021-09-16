Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I to meet Biden at the White House

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of around 300 million Orthodox Christians, is due to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on October 23 as part of a growing congressional scrutiny of freedom of religion for minority groups in Turkey, Al-Monitor has learned.

Sources speaking on strict anonymity told Al-Monitor that the patriarch, a Turkish citizen, will have breakfast with Turkey’s new ambassador to Washington, Murat Mercan, when he visits Washington. This suggests that Ankara, presumably at Mercans’ request, chose not to have a crisis that the 81-year-old patriarch was invited to the White House before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mercan will not be present at the hearing, the sources said. The Greek Archdiocese of America did not respond to Al-Monitors’ request for comment.

Since taking office, Biden has deliberately shown he is keeping the Turkish leader at bay. Although Turkey is a NATO ally, Biden called Erdogan for the first time on April 23 to warn him in advance that he would use the term genocide in the annual White House message to mark the April 24 anniversary of the massacre of Ottoman Armenians. in 1915. The two finally met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels in June, and the Biden administration toned down its earlier criticisms of Erdogan. Turkey’s apparent inability to get rid of Russian-made S-400 missiles, however, continues to poison relations.

Biden is known to have a soft spot for the Patriarch, whom he visited at the Patriarchal See in Istanbul in 2011 when he was vice president. People share a common concern for the environment. On September 7, Bartholomew I wrote a joint appealwith Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby describing the growing dangers posed by climate change.

The Ecumenical Patriarch will undoubtedly pressure Biden to support the continued ban on the Greek Orthodox community from training clergy at Halki Seminary in Heybeli Ada, one of the nine Princes’ Islands off Istanbul. . The seminary was built under the Ottomans in 1844 and closed in 1971 by the Turkish authorities who have long viewed non-Muslim minorities with deep mistrust.

Conspiracy theories abound about the patriarchs’ supposed plans to establish a second Vatican in the heart of Istanbul. Nestled in an alley in the Phanar near the Golden Horn, the Patriarchate has been the target of attacks by ultra-nationalist vigilantes. In 2013, Turkish police exposed a plot to assassinate Bartholomew on May 29, the anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul.

As of July 2020, around 2,500 of Turkey’s Greek population remain, most of them elderly, who suffered an emotional shock when Erdogan officially opened their beloved Hagia Sophia, a World Heritage site. of UNESCO, as a full-service mosque.

Washington’s support is deemed essential by Patriarchate officials.

Bruce Clark, writer on Greek affairs, is the author of Twice a Stranger, a heartbreaking account of the population exchange between Turkey and Greece in 1923. The very survival of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in its former home, secured by a A shaky diplomatic deal in 1923 owed much to America’s declared concern for international religious freedom. Quite naturally, the Patriarch sought and gained the attention of U.S. administrations at the highest level, Clark told Al-Monitor. He was referring to the Treaty of Lausanne signed between Turkey and the Allied Powers, which demarcated the new borders of modern Turkey and granted minority status to Armenian and Greek Christians and Jews.

Clark added: Although loyal to Turkish authority, the Patriarchate enjoys an impressive international network of contacts, facilitated by the Greek diaspora. These contacts made it possible to open main channels with the White House. For Greek Americans, the well-being of the Patriarchate (and the reestablishment of its right to form clergy, suspended in 1971) is a constant concern. The visit will be an opportunity to raise these concerns.

Addiction goes both ways. Taking into account, some say, the Greek-American votes, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Bartholomew I in Istanbul last November without bothering to see his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Perhaps with the likely complaints of the Patriarchs in mind, the Turkish government could authorize restoration work for an orphanage that was wrested from the Ecumenical Patriarchate in 1964, amid mounting tensions between Turkey and Greece.

The 122-year-old building, the second largest wooden structure in the world is lying in ruinson top of a hill on Buyuk Ada, the largest of the Princes’ Islands. The 206-room juggernaut housed thousands of orphans. It was originally intended to accommodate tourists arriving by the Orient Express.

In 2010, the Patriarchate won a torturous legal battle in the European Court of Human Rights for its return. The Patriarch is said to have plans to establish a global environmental research center at the site and will undoubtedly be pushing for funds to restore the orphanage during his North American tour.