Does Xi Jinping turn left?

What is behind the CCP’s serial crackdowns and discussions of common prosperity?

Solidarity report against repression in China and Hong Kong, ISA

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping has launched no less than 14 different crackdowns this year. There is a crackdown on LGBTQ people and a ban on pop stars and sissy boy celebrities in the media. Online LGBTQ groups and websites are banned, and some universities maintain gay student registries. Homosexuality is once again criminalized.

There is a crackdown on private education companies, on computer games, on learning English in schools. There is a crackdown on big tech companies like Alibaba owner Tencent and TikTok, ByteDance. It wiped out about $ 3 trillion in Chinese stocks this year. Xi also criticized the excessive income and said billionaires must give back to society.

Xi’s new populist turn has alarmed some capitalist commentators. The Financial Times asks the question: is China becoming investable? George Soros says Xi Jinping is turning to Maoism. In addition, some pseudo-lefts are enthusiastic about Xis’ new policies. Those who defend the totalitarian policies of the Chinese regimes in Xinjiang and Hong Kong see the latest policies as a justification that Xi Jinping’s regime is defending socialism.

But this is not socialism or anti-capitalism. It is not left-wing populism, but right-wing populism. Xi wants to save Chinese capitalism and his own dictatorship. In the United States, other capitalist governments are clearly imposing tighter regulations and higher taxes on large corporations. They are abandoning rigid neoliberal policies because of the terrible crisis of the capitalist system. In China, the CCP (the so-called Communist Party) uses the method of repression and stronger government control to achieve a similar result.

What is common prosperity?

Xi’s slogan for common prosperity is neither socialist nor communist. It is in fact a Confucian concept. Common prosperity was Sun Yat-sens Kuomintang’s program a hundred years ago. Socialists stress the need to overthrow the power of capital and establish democratic control of the working class over the economy.

Xi Jinping stresses that his policy does not mean killing the rich to help the poor. Xis’ loyal lieutenant, Vice Premier Liu He, has made reassuring statements in recent days that the CCP regime maintains an unwavering commitment to private enterprises and that will not change.

Xis’ regime is walking a fine line in defending its form of state-guided capitalism by taking action against sections of the capitalist class that have amassed too much power, like tech moguls Jack Ma of Alibaba and Pony Ma of Tencent and at the same time the time to use populist rhetoric to appease the growing discontent of the masses over falling living standards, soaring costs and shocking inequalities.

China has more billionaires (measured in US dollars) than the United States by a country mile: 1,058 in China compared to 696 in the United States. The richest 1% of Chinese (14 million people) own more than the poorest 50% of the population (700 million people). This is the result of the ultra-capitalist policies of the Communist Party.

Populism and nationalism

Xis’ campaign combines populist attacks on big private corporations, wealthy celebrities, and parasitic sectors like the private tutoring industry, with right-wing, anti-feminist, and ultra-nationalist homophobic propaganda. Homosexuality and effeminate men are Western ideas and trends that are hurting China, according to the government.

Anti-Western nationalism is a key ingredient in all government statements aimed at preparing society for a prolonged and fiery struggle in the new imperialist cold war, in which the United States and China are fighting for the top spot.

Likewise, the democratic struggle in Hong Kong is a Western conspiracy. Beijing has pledged to crush unpatriotic elements in Hong Kong with brutal repression. In Hong Kong, unions are effectively crushed and their leaders are in prison. As in mainland China, workers’ rights are ruthlessly suppressed to achieve capitalist stability.

Multiple crises

Why is Xi Jinping doing this? The answer is that Chinese capitalism like global capitalism is facing a serious crisis, not one, but several. China is experiencing a demographic crisis, much worse than even government statistics show. The birth rate has fallen sharply. Last year, twice as many children were born in India (24 million) as in China (12 million) when these countries have roughly the same population.

There is a debt crisis, strongly linked to the Chinese real estate bubble. One of the country’s largest real estate conglomerates, Evergrande, is now bankrupt with more than $ 300 billion in debt. This is more debt than most countries have accumulated. The question of whether the government will save Evergrande or let it down is a question that scares financial markets. And Evergrande isn’t the only one, there are more potentially big failures in the queue.

Housing in China is unaffordable, even for many middle class people. The average cost of an apartment in the megalopolis of Shenzhen is 44 times the city’s average annual salary. The comparable ratio in Los Angeles is 9.6 times and in New York, 5.4 times.

The cost of housing and education are the main reasons the Chinese cannot afford to have children. This is caused by capitalism and its real estate price speculation. And the downsizing of public services. A government survey shows that a large majority of Chinese families spend a third of their income on the education of their children.

The crackdown on private education companies and also on children playing computer games online is populist rhetoric to parents, to show that the government is taking action. But these measures, while compressing certain sections of the capitalist class, fail to solve the deep structural problems of the education system which place such a great financial burden on ordinary families.

Unpopular policies

To deal with the demographic crisis, Xi announced a three-child policy in May, allowing each family three children, whereas five years ago the limit was one child. But the government miscalculated. The policy of the three children met with a very cold reception of the public. For many, this just confirms that the government is completely out of touch and does not understand the terrible pressures on ordinary households.

But the Xis regime is now also the scapegoat for Western-inspired homosexuality and the erosion of traditional family values ​​for the lower birth rate. A recent court case ruled in favor of a textbook that designates homosexuality as a mental disorder, which was the government’s official position until 2001.

Economic woes

The economy is also in crisis. The Chinese economy contracted in July, showing that the post-pandemic recovery is already running out of gas. Debt and population tightening could push China into a Japanese scenario. Japan’s economy is the same size today as it was in 1995.

Imperialism means repression

Another crisis for the Xis regime is the Cold War between the United States and China. Within the Chinese ruling class, there is a growing restlessness that they are losing. America’s anti-China policies, especially the sales and supply bans against dozens of Chinese tech companies, are inflicting real suffering.

The biggest crisis for Xi Jinping is the growing discontent among workers, young people and increasingly the Chinese middle class. These factors explain the new populist policies. Xi Jinping wants to secure his crown as a lifelong dictator at a key congress in November 2022. He is desperate to build his regime’s support for the event.

This may mean even more crackdown and attacks on strikes by workers, activists in Hong Kong, Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, LGBTQ people, and feminists in China.

This is why the Chinese socialists are launching an appeal for solidarity and support for workers’ activists at the international level.