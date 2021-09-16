Gordon Brown accuses Boris Johnson of undermining Scottish Parliament with ‘muscular unionism’

Gordon Brown accused Boris Johnson of undermining the Scottish Parliament and urged him to abandon his muscular unionism.

In a scathing attack, the former Labor PM slammed the Tory PM for calling decentralization a disaster and for his strategy of setting up more Union Jacks.

Browns’ comments came as a think tank he founded published a poll showing people across the UK share values.

Our Scottish Future has discovered that the citizens of Scotland, England and Wales are united in their belief that equality, tolerance, freedom and diversity are important in making them proud of their nation.

The poll also showed that people broadly agree on issues such as the limits of immigration, British history, as well as the balance between equality and opportunity.

Brown, prime minister between 2007 and 2010, wants the SNP and conservative governments to stop fighting and cooperate in areas of common interest.

He criticized Johnson, whose government has been accused of trying to subvert decentralization by directly funding devolved areas.

He said: The problem with muscular unionism, which is Boris Johnson’s policy, is that it wants to bypass cooperation and it wants to impose its point of view on Scotland.

He continued: You have to give up muscular unionism – it won’t work. Muscular conservative unionism will fail, it will not be able to succeed. And you can’t ignore local decision making.

You cannot ignore the need for a partnership between Scotland and the UK. You cannot call decentralization a disaster because it alienates all Scottish opinion that supports decentralization.

And you can’t fix that by putting in more Union Jacks or labeling Bridges as British and bypassing other democratic institutions that are out there.

Brown said he feared Johnson would use the upcoming election to pit England against Scotland:

There is a danger that the forthcoming general election in Britain will be fought as a battle between a Conservative party which makes the future of the Union the issue, and plays an English card, and says its Scottish nationalism is preventing the Britain to move forward. And then claims Labor would make a pact with the SNP, which of course is a lie.

He said: Obviously, fighting over the Scottish question is an option open to Boris Johnson and that plays into the hands of Nicola Sturgeon who wants to fight the issue like Scotland against Great Britain.

The Labor heavyweight said he hopes social and economic issues come to the fore and people start to understand the importance of cooperation. “

SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “Boris Johnson’s Tories are engaged in a sustained attack on Scottish decentralization. To think that a call to Boris Johnson to be reasonable will work is, frankly, ludicrous.

“And far from providing answers, Gordon Brown’s party remains an important part of the problem. The Scottish work’s constant denial of Scotland’s democratic right to choose an independent future in a post-pandemic referendum only serves to allow Johnson and his Brexit fanatics to continue to inflict damage on the people of this country.

“If Gordon Brown wishes to contribute to the debate, he should start by defending democracy without harming it.”

A spokesperson No 10 said: Ministers and civil servants at all levels of government work closely with the decentralized Scottish government and other decentralized administrations.

The Prime Minister has always fully supported decentralization. As Union Minister he consistently advocates for a strong UK and says we are at our best when we can work together towards a common goal, as the pandemic has shown.

The UK government is fully committed to leveling all parts of the UK to ensure no community is left behind, especially as we recover from covid 19.

