Trump’s big lie is changing the face of American politics





The relentless efforts of former President Donald Trump and his genuine supporters in politics and the media have convinced millions of Americans that Joe Biden is a fraudulent president who took power in a stolen election.

This has immediate political implications – the lie that the last election was a solution is already shaping the ground on which candidates, especially Republicans, run for the midterm election in 2022. And the widespread belief that Trump was Power con man is building the former president a 2024 platform to mount a GOP presidential primary candidacy if he so chooses.

Longer term, the fact that tens of millions of Americans have been seduced by Trump’s lies about voter fraud poses serious questions about the future of America’s democratic political architecture itself. Ultimately, if a large minority of the population no longer has faith in the power of the people for the people, how long can this system survive? And if the will of millions of people is no longer expressed through the vote, what are the other outlets? Already, the January 6 uprising has shown what happens when aggrieved groups – in this case prompted by a massive lie – take matters into their own hands.

Trump’s great success in creating his own version of a new election truth and his ever-magnetic knack for spinning myths his supporters can buy into are revealed in a new CNN poll released on Wednesday.

The survey finds that 36% of Americans don’t think Biden legitimately got enough votes to win last November. On the one hand, that means a practical majority thinks Biden won fairly. On the other hand, however, a restless minority of a third in a nation of 330 million people can be a powerful and destructive force. Among Republicans, 78% believe Biden did not win the election and 54% believe there is strong evidence to support such a view, poll finds, although no evidence exists and multiple courts and states and the US Congress certified a victory which Trump’s Justice Department said was not tainted with significant fraud. Among Republicans who say Trump should be the party leader, 88% believe Biden lost the election. And in a sign that many Americans believe the ex-president’s efforts are causing more permanent damage, 51% say it’s likely that U.S. elected officials will successfully overturn the results of a future election because their party did not win.

Ironically, Republicans are more likely to say democracy is under attack than Democrats. This despite the fact that any fair reading of recent years shows that Trump has repeatedly broken down the pillars of the democratic political system. The twice-indicted ex-president has repeatedly abused power, politicized the Justice Department, and sided with the tyrants rather than the Democratic leaders. When it was the people’s will for him to be kicked out of office, he tried to stay, almost staged a coup and ransacked the elections that ended his presidency.

Such is the power of Trump – and the conservative media propaganda machine that has created an alternate reality for his supporters – that the president is able to reinvent the truth for all to see and get away with it. The former president is actually writing the script.

“I’m not the one trying to undermine American democracy, I’m the one trying to save it. Please remember that,” Trump said at a rally in Arizona in June that he- even highlighted a fake Republican-orchestrated audit of 2020 election votes in the crucial Maricopa County that helped Biden win the state.

“Democracy is not football”

Most Americans don’t spend much time thinking about democracy and constitutional safeguards – a topic that has become an obsession with the media and Beltway lawmakers in the Trump era. The cost of healthcare, the pandemic, children trying to return to school, expiring unemployment benefits and eviction moratoria, and a homeless crisis highlighted by recall elections in California are more likely to be of concern to most people. But in the end, such problems are more difficult to resolve if the people’s faith in their political systems fails.

And the daily erosion of democratic norms – thanks to Trump’s lies and the actions of his Republican enablers on Capitol Hill – can reach critical mass over time. The experience of other nations – in Eastern Europe, for example – that have seen democracy tarnish is that the incremental damage adds up, and this only becomes evident at a time when it is impossible to reverse it. .

California Governor Gavin Newsom, fresh out of his defeat in the recall effort that critics saw as the epitome of an undemocratic exercise, reflected on how political freedoms should be protected against Trump, who said that the California election was “rigged” even before any returns arrived. The Democratic governor has reached a message that could be the building blocks of a broader attempt by his party to push back extremism from some Republicans.

“Democracy is not a soccer ball. You are not throwing it,” Newsom said Tuesday evening. “It’s more like a, I don’t know, an antique vase. You can drop it and smash it into a million different pieces.”

Trump is poised to reap the rewards of his own anti-democratic campaign. His party-base lockdown appears to give him a prohibitive advantage in the next presidential primary campaign if he decides to run. It’s easy to imagine a presidential debate when Trump forces his rivals to believe that the 2020 election was stolen from him. There is no political incentive for a rising GOP star to side with Trump. Some, like the third Republican in the House, Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, have already made the choice between the truth and their own meteoric career, which can thrive in Trump’s shadow.

Republicans who challenged the ex-president and pointed out the reality of his authoritarian impulses, like the ex-Sen. Arizona’s Jeff Flake or Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who Stefanik ousted from the conference chair, are seeing their political outlook darken.

The next presidential election is three years away and political winds may change. And it is possible that GOP voters will tire of Trump’s antics and seek a new face. Perhaps Trump’s increasingly extreme stance on voter fraud would be counterproductive in a national election – and create more momentum against him than it currently gives him in his own party.

Democracy being tested at mid-term

But there is no doubt that the former president’s attacks on democracy are helping to keep him politically relevant, and his ability to create a false narrative in which he has won is a tangible sign of his power.

Ahead of the next presidential election, the impact of the Big Lie is already being felt with the approach of congressional elections and next year’s governorship. Many of these races will be fought under conditions set by new election laws passed by conservative legislatures that often discriminate against minority voters and draw inspiration from Trump’s big lie. If the California recall election is any guide, Trump’s henchmen will go halfway warning that any Democratic victory, especially when postal voting is heavily used, will be fraudulent even though Republicans should do well.

The former president has also worked hard, using the carrot of his invaluable support, to ensure that top-to-bottom GOP candidates in the midterm ballot buy into his saving and bogus narrative that he won the last few. elections.

He, for example, supported Alabama Representative Mo Brooks, who is running for the Senate and was a speaker at the infamous January 6 rally in Washington that sparked the U.S. Capitol uprising. Last week, the former president endorsed Michigan State Representative Steve Carra, who is making a main challenge to Representative Fred Upton, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for the mob attack on Congress earlier this year. In another of his many supporters across the country, Trump this week backed Kristina Karamo, a Republican candidate for secretary of state in Wolverine State, praising her as “strong on crime, including the massive crime of electoral fraud “. It was a move that underscored how, alongside the ideological divides between Republicans and Democrats, there is a new gulf – between the political hopes that support democracy and those willing to deny it.

It’s a new dimension of American politics that has shocked many who have been involved in it for years, and it draws grim historical analogies.

“I think of… those democracies that were lost in the middle to early 20th century, where democracy was not sufficiently defended and authoritarian regimes grew,” said the former attorney general of the Obama administration. , Eric Holder, to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room” on Tuesday.

“And it wasn’t because democracy was unpopular. You know, democracy was strong. But the reality is that the defense of democracy was weak, and we can’t allow that to happen in this country.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/16/politics/trump-big-lie-gop-election/index.html

