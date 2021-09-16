



Andie MacDowell poses at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, where she debuted with her new look. (REUTERS / Johanna Geron)

Andie MacDowell has her truth from within and she loves every minute of it.

In an interview with The Zoe Report, the actress, 63, frankly expressed her opinions on the beauty standards women face, opening up on her journey to kissing her sexy (and natural) salt and pepper hair, which began after having had a revelation during the pandemic.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a few years,” she explained, adopting her natural hair color. “And then when COVID came along and I saw the roots come in, I thought it was fine with me.”

MacDowell, who has been an L’Oral brand ambassador for 35 years now, said she started coloring her hair at 40 after a reporter looked at her gray roots in an interview. Now, 23 years later, she adopts a new philosophy and has the last word.

“I think women are tired of the idea that you can’t grow old and look beautiful,” she said. “Men are getting older and we continue to love them. And I want to be like a man. I want to be beautiful and I don’t want to make fun of myself to be beautiful.”

“I don’t mean to sound arrogant, but I love my hair so much that I look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Oh my god.’ It’s so pretty, ”she continued. “Men can go salt and pepper. We just think they’re gorgeous. We’ve been sold this idea that they’re better than us. They’re ** t bulls!”

The actress turned heads in July when she debuted her new look on the Cannes red carpet. Granted, she was “afraid people would be mean,” she explained. “I read all the reviews.”

Instead, the response to her new look ended up having the opposite effect, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans: “Andie MacDowell’s beautiful, confident gray throw lights me up inside.” , tweeted one of them.

“Aging beautifully,” another wrote, while one added, “I support Andie’s gray hair 100%. Beautiful then and today.”

While she’s done trying to meet the world’s unrealistic beauty standards, overcoming decades of anxiety is still a work in progress.

“I’m still working on my anxiety,” she said. “It’s hard to get rid of so much PTSD. It’s in your bones and it’s in your nervous system for sure. But I see the bright side: I can use it, I can tap into it. . “

