Trump Says Biden Won’t Firing Milley Lest He “Uncover Dirty Secrets” About Afghanistan | Colorado Springs News

Former President Donald Trump said President Joe Biden had taken no action against General Mark Milley because the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff may be hiding “dirty secrets” about the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

According to a forthcoming book, Milley has promised to give his Chinese counterpart notice if Trump orders a strike against China. The report sparked a maelstrom of calls from Republicans and veterans for the top military official to resign or be sacked.

A day after Trump said Milley’s actions described in Danger, written by Watergate Detective Bob Woodward and his colleague Washington post journalist Robert Costa, amounted to treason, he released another statement hours after the Pentagon denied any wrongdoing and Biden said he maintained “great confidence” in Milley. This time, Trump has linked the controversy to Afghanistan, where 13 US servicemen died in an explosion last month as they aided frenzied evacuations following a rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban and the fall of the Afghan government backed by the United States.

“The way Milley and the Biden administration handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, perhaps the most embarrassing moment in our country’s history, wouldn’t exactly arouse fear in China,” Trump said in a statement. press release issued by his Save America executive PAC. “Milley is a complete weirdo! The only reason Biden won’t fire or court-martial Milley is because he doesn’t want him to reveal the dirty secrets of Biden’s deadly disaster in Afghanistan.”

Milley feared Trump would order a strike that would lead to war with China, attempting to avoid armed conflict against Chinese General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army during a pair of secret appeals just before the elections of 2020 and after the Capitol of January 6. riot, from extracts of Danger published Tuesday.

“General Li, you and I have known each other for five years now. If we’re going to attack, I’ll call you ahead of time. It won’t be a surprise,” Milley told Li in one of the conversations, the book said.

TRUMP ACTING SECRETARY OF DEFENSE SAYS HE DID NOT ALLOW MILEY APPEALS TO CHINA

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has repeatedly declined to answer specific questions about phone calls between Milley and Li. However, he said such conversations with foreign counterparts fall within the president’s role, making echoing a statement by a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who confirmed that the calls were made.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has rejected the president’s demands to fire Milley, who is supposed to testify before the Senate Armed Forces Committee on Afghanistan on September 28.

“I don’t think the president is seeking advice from members of Congress who have stood idly by while the president of the United States and the leader of their party staged an insurgency and many of them were silent,” he said. she declared.

The media outlets that obtained the first extracts from Danger said the calls between Milley and Li were “secret,” a characterization the sources Recount Politics have been exaggerated. The calls were coordinated with the office of then Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, sources told Fox News, who also reported learning that 15 people were present for the calls.

Trump said in his statement Wednesday that he had not been made aware of the calls.

“Milley never told me about calls to China. From what I understand, he hasn’t told many others either. He has put our country in a very dangerous position. but President Xi knows it best and would have called me, “Trump said, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A day earlier, Trump had said he viewed Woodward and “his cohorts” as “extremely dishonorable people.”

Woodward and Costa shared a statement with Politics saying, “We maintain our relationship. “

