Taliban: “Turkey must leave Islamic brotherhood”





September 15, 2021 Quote in pictures, Getty Images Taliban spokesman Suhayl Shaheen said Afghanistan and Turkey have a historic relationship and Mullah Hassan Akhund’s new government is keen to strengthen cooperation with Turkey. Shaheen said Afghanistan wants to strengthen cooperation with Turkey in various fields. He added that in Afghanistan there are engineers and other workers from Turkey, who indicated that the activities of the key. “We want to strengthen our relations with Turkey in the future and we want to increase cooperation in the fields of education, construction and the economy,” a Taliban spokesperson told Haberler.com. Quote in pictures, AFP Responding to a question about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy, he said that each country has its own foreign policy and they see it that way. Shaheen stressed that the new Afghan government is focused on promoting common interests with Turkey. “We will take our stand because Turkey wants the relationship, if he leaves as a Muslim brother,” the Taliban spokesman said in an interview. “Then we will come out the same way, and we are welcome. We see Turkey as a Muslim brother,” Suhayl Shaheen said. He said talks were underway between the Turkish Taliban and Qatar over operations at Kabul airport. Last month, the Taliban urged Turkey to help resolve the Kabul airport issue. Quote in pictures, Getty Images What is the fear of Turkey? President Erdogan, in his first reaction to the new government, with Mullah Mohamed Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister, wondered how long the Taliban government could last. Erdogan said it was difficult to officially call the new government Taliban. He also said he did not know how long the transitional cabinet would last, adding that his government would monitor new Taliban activity. Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Chousolo said his government would not rush to recognize the Taliban. He also said the world did not need to rush to recognize the government announced by the Taliban. Quote in pictures, @IEAOFFICE Photo caption, Taliban appointed Mullah Hassan Akhund as new Prime Minister of Afghanistan Turkey’s foreign minister said a balanced approach is needed and that his government will assess the situation on a case-by-case basis. “We hope that Afghanistan will not enter civil war,” said Mevlut Chousolo. He added that the Turkish government was in talks with the United States and Qatar over the Kabul airport. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Chousolo said in an interview with Turkish TV NTV that Turkey would gradually improve its relations with the Taliban, and said the Afghan government should be more inclusive. “It would be better if the Taliban formed an inclusive government rather than participating in a civil war,” he said. Inclusive government will be accepted by the whole world. Afghan women should also be given responsibilities by the government, he added. Turkey has strong historical ties with Afghanistan. Turkey is the only Muslim country in Afghanistan with NATO troops.

