President Jokowi visits Indonesia’s first disabled-friendly Grab vaccination center – Indonesia





Josa Lukman (The Jakarta Post) – ●

Thu, September 16, 2021





11:39

0

e97434844e8b78f10c5dca9afb0d10b9

4

Indonesia

Grab, Indonesia, Yogyakarta, Jogja-Special, Good-Doctor, COVID-19, pandemic, vaccine, Jokowi, ojek-service

To free

Southeast Asia’s leading superapplication, Grab, worked with Good Doctor, the Ministry of Health, and the Yogyakarta Health Agency to create the Grab Vaccine Center to support the second wave of its vaccination program. From September 8 to 11, the Grab Vaccine Center is located at the Jogja Expo Center, successfully vaccinating 8,000 recipients by September 10, including people with disabilities, I’m at home (royal servants), the elderly, as well as workers in the tourism and transport sectors. As of February of this year, Grab and Good Doctor have been the Indonesian government’s first private sector partner to support the national immunization program through technology, helping distribute vaccines to more than 150,000 members of the general public and drivers. partners in 54 cities and regencies for Date. During an official visit to the Grab Vaccine Center, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo expressed his gratitude to the public and everyone involved in the vaccination program. The President was joined by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Yogyakarta Governor Hamengku Buwono and Bantul Regent Abdul Halim Muslih. An abdi dalem (royal attendant) is vaccinated by a health worker at the Grab Vaccine Center Yogyakarta. (Courtesy of Grab /.) In collaboration with the administration of Yogyakarta, the Grab Vaccine Center Yogyakarta uses a technological approach to provide a more efficient and comfortable experience for the vaccinees, from the process of pre-registration and vaccination schedule to pre-screening, as well as the process. registration through the GrabHealth Service supported by Good Doctor’s digital infrastructure. To facilitate people with disabilities, the Grab Vaccine Center offers a dedicated entrance and queue, access for wheelchair users, and toilets adapted for people with disabilities. Visitors with disabilities may also be accompanied by Difabel Tanggap Bencana (DIFAGANA), a sign language interpreter to welcome deaf recipients and a special Difabike shuttle service for the disabled powered by GrabGerak, the first bicycle taxi service (motorcycle taxi) serving disabled people and the general public with specially trained drivers. People with disabilities wait their turn to get vaccinated at the Grab Vaccine Center in Yogyakarta. (Courtesy of Grab /.) During the official presidential visit, Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. “I would like to thank President Joko Widodo for coming to observe the second phase of the Grab Vaccine Center in Yogyakarta. I would also like to express my gratitude to the health workers and the committee who gave their all for this event, ”he said. “The first phase of Grab Vaccination Center took place successfully from June 14 to 17. The second phase of our vaccination center will be conducted safely, in halal terms and using available resources and technology. The Grab Vaccine Center targets people with disabilities for the program by providing easy access and a range of facilities. We hope that we can create collective immunity through the vaccination center so that we can also support the local economy. “ The Managing Director of Good Doctor Technology Indonesia, Danu Wicaksana, said Good Doctor is always ready to be the government partner in the national immunization program. “We recognize the importance of accelerating the COVID-19 vaccination to support Indonesia’s recovery. At the Grab Vaccine Center, we use the registration and screening features accessible through the Grab and Good Doctor app to reduce crowds and minimize cancellations and postponements at the vaccination site, ”he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2021/09/16/president-jokowi-visits-the-first-disabled-friendly-grab-vaccination-center-in-indonesia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos