Boris Johnson steals clothes from Labors? Hell sell you a bridge too | Aditya chakrabortty

Naughty Boris! You know the line and its intonation. Here is the Prime Minister, ripping through the tenets of Toryism with the same puppy ferocity his buddies in Bullingdon used to undertake. restaurant display cases. Tearing his party’s rules apart to keep taxes low and the state small. Inject billions into health and social care, and risk a mutiny by MPs who owe them their seats in parliament.

Boris Johnson: The Tory who steals clothes, shoots foxes and parks tanks who can outperform Labor, oust loyal allies from his cabinet and realign British politics.

Since last week, since its tax and spending announcement, the party’s big donors have complained that this is not the government they paid for. Boris will win every election, but it won’t be a Tory party he leads in the end, fund manager sniffs Odey Crispin, who not only funded a Brexit campaign but also made multi-million pound bets against the post-Brexit economy and thus secured his place in the public imagination as a huge Janus. Meanwhile, right-wing newspapers are raging over the end of conservatism.

It all makes for a great story. It also looks as much like the real thing as a Filet-O-Fish at a bar, being fat irregularly in history, politics, and politics. The storytellers of this story claim Johnson leans left on the economy and on the right on culture, as if leftist politics consisted solely of plundering the treasury, rather than sharing power and reducing inequalities. As if spanking money while disparaging migrants was a multitasking feat never before attempted in Westminster. As if Margaret Thatcher hadn’t raised the general level of taxes herself during her 11 years in power, the Iron Lady still being far less Thatcherite than her fanboys.

But the biggest problem of all is that this presentation of the Prime Minister as the non-Tory Tory ignores how right he really is when choosing who to tax, as well as how to spend their money. As the electorate is about to see.

The main reason Johnson shelled out so much can easily be summed up: Covid, where he had little choice and a lot of company. The UK is a very wealthy country and in the face of a deadly pandemic it has spent as it is. According to IMF Analysis, the UK’s budgetary response was in line with that of Canada and Japan, while falling far behind the socialist vanguards of Scott Morrisons Australia and Donald Trumps US.

The huge surprise is that Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are tightening their belts long before the final act of this disease, a move that is both economically ill-considered and electorally stupid, but which is thrown at voters with barely a relaxation. This will have a far more impact on the fortunes of this government than what happens to non-branded people like Gavin Williamson and Robert Jenrick. This can indeed prove the great unforced error of the whole parliament.

If the backbench and newspaper conservatives are meowing now, wait until next spring when the national insurance hike will be on top of rising corporate tax rates and freezing thresholds for the government. ‘income tax to make a possible combined $ 37 billion tax hike. Add to that the spending review over the next few months, which will likely result in further cuts to local government and prisons, and you have two great contractionary forces acting on the economy.

It will look like most conservative things: austerity. It will also be a gift for Keir Starmer. From next April, the Labor leader will be able to start each interview by pointing out that Johnson landed the public with the biggest tax bill (as a share of national income) in 70 years while giving them fewer teachers, more empty libraries, and longer waits for hip replacements.

These tax increases carry the same characteristics of dangerous rush and traditional Conservative targeting. When Gordon Brown was preparing to raise taxes on the NHS in 2001, he appointed the ex-boss of NatWest Derek wanless to conduct a review that lasted more than a year. It was only then that he increased national insurance by one percentage point. Twenty years later, Sunak has raised his taxes, his only real preparation being to brief a few journalists. Sooner or later, such uncontrollable budget announcements will have their own electoral consequences. Yet by choosing national insurance, the Tory Chancellor is carrying on Thatcher’s tradition of imposing levies on your payslip or purchases, while allowing you to hoard for less.

It’s a tax system that panics the working class, explains Alex de Ruyter of Birmingham City University. A labor market economist for 25 years, he notes that while more and more wealth is held by fewer and fewer people, British politicians have done little to make things fairer. Indeed, over the past 10 years, Conservative-led governments have set out to make the tax and benefit system more unequal. Withdrawing 20 of the universal credit payments next month isn’t a cruel and unusual punishment by an otherwise redistributive prime minister, it’s classic conservative political economy.

Whatever No. 10 claims, not a single penny of that money is spent on the front line of welfare. It’s not just because most of it goes to the NHS: it’s because all that’s left will be used to help a small number of households pay less for their health care bills. The plan adopted by Johnson is essentially the one presented to David Cameron by the economist André Dilnot. At the time, officials carried out an impact assessment of the policy. I haven’t seen it mentioned once in the past few days, yet The report made a revealing read. This shows that most of the billions spent on the plan would go to testing families for eligibility and other bureaucracies. The number of people who would benefit was almost 100,000 people. In other words, most of the $ 5.4 billion pledged for welfare in this package will go on paperwork and 100,000 homeowners.