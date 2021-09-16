Prime Minister briefed on Punjab affairs





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan received a briefing on administrative matters in Punjab during his visit to the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

The improvement of service delivery for mainstream entertainment was also discussed. The meeting was attended by Punjabi Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police.

Sources said the prime minister stressed that providing efficient service to the masses, providing essential items to the public at fixed rates, and relieving the masses should be the focus of government concerns.

Previously, Imran Khan had met Usman Buzdar, who briefed the premier on provincial affairs and his government’s three-year performance. The overall political situation and the governance system for better service delivery in the province were discussed during the meeting.

The CM informed the PM of the development projects underway in the province. He also informed the premier of the price control mechanism in the province to provide the needed relief to the common man. The Prime Minister also held a meeting regarding special economic zones in Punjab at which the provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mian Aslam Iqbal, made a presentation.

First Smart Forest Launch: Ravi Riverfront Project Could Generate $ 40 Billion: PM

Separately, CM Punjab called on the provincial price control committee to ensure the effective implementation of the price control mechanism in the province in order to provide the needed relief to the common man.

In a statement, the CM called on the administration to ensure quality control, as well as strict price monitoring of essential items in the markets. Those who create artificial price hikes deserve no leniency and no one will be allowed to dabble in the pockets of the people; said the CM. He further ordered the administration to continue its indiscriminate action against illegal monopolists and profiteers. Measures should be taken against those who sell items at exorbitant prices; he added, and asked to ensure the availability of items used daily at fixed rates. The government will do everything possible to maintain effective price controls and all measures will be taken in this regard, he said.

In addition, the CM advised the elements, committed to hampering the development process, to realize the facts. Unfortunately, the opposition parties have used power and authority to increase personal bank balances in their respective mandates rather than to serve the masses, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan claimed that Bilawal Zardari and his cronies have devastated Sindh province, adding that inefficiency, corruption and poor administration are rampant in all levels.

In a statement, he said the performance of the Punjab government under CM Usman Buzdar is better than that of other provinces. Bilawal Zardari, don’t you see the ruins of Karachi and Sindh everywhere as every district in Punjab was under development under CM Buzdar’s tenure, he added.

