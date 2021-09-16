Opinion: Biden prime the pump for Trump Part Two





For many, Biden was elected for one thing and one thing: to push our nation – our democracy – back from the edge of the cliff where former President Donald Trump and his cronies led him, and where fascism awaited below. , demagoguery and totalitarianism. Simply put, Biden’s mandate was to make sure Trump never occupied the White House again – and ideally quit politics for good.

Still, we’re not even in his first term and Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 42%, thanks to political breakaways that also create an opening for a 2024 Trump race. Indeed, GOP insiders noted that Trump had signaled he was more likely than not to run in the next election. to 232 Biden’s election victory over Trump. With a record turnout and a margin of over seven million votes, Biden’s victory was a decisive rebuke to Trump – personally and politically. Although Biden won a number of swing states with the narrowest margins, he did so with a coalition that included not only Republicans unhappy with Trump, but more than half of independent voters, according to polls from exit. When Biden gave his victory speech on November 7, 2020, he spoke of being for “we the people” and how he had run to “restore the soul” of the nation and unify the country.

But since then, the Biden administration seems to have forgotten his tenure. Through a series of self-inflicted injuries, miscalculations and blunders, the Biden administration is “priming the pump” for a Trump presidency, part two.

At the start of Biden’s presidency, Trump’s ubiquity seemed to be receding by the day – in part thanks to his exclusion from Twitter and Facebook. But the former president continues to be the most influential Republican in the country nonetheless, with a recent CNN opinion poll showing that 63% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents still believe Trump should be the GOP leader. Just over half think they have a better chance with Trump as a candidate than anyone else. (That’s down from the 78% who thought they had a better chance with Trump in 2019, but the recent number should still be a concern.) Recently, Trump has increased his media appearances and is planning rallies in states like Georgia and Iowa – the latter of which is the first caucus state. Veteran Trump adviser Jason Miller estimates that the odds of the former president running again in 2024 are “between 99 and 100 percent.” And don’t forget that Trump is building a war chest that already exceeds $ 100 million.

President Biden, meanwhile, has blown a constant gust of wind through Trump’s sails. Let’s count the ways:

Unlike his predecessors Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and even Barack Obama, Biden hasn’t named a single person across the aisle to his cabinet (at least not anyone with public political affiliations). to the GOP) – a particularly important indicator on rebuilding the country in a bipartisan way. He has taken far too long to wield all the tools at his disposal to deal with the pandemic, which has allowed Covid-19 to become even more politicized than it was under Trump. He had executive orders for masks and testing, but his delay in adopting more stringent policies, like his recent vaccine mandates – a positive step that could cover more than 100 million Americans – arguably allowed the Delta variant of spreading and gave Trump and his cronies an opening to allege Biden failed. The chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, where Biden strangely declared an “extraordinary success,” rendered his administration inept. The United States has appeared weak and disorganized, ensuring that Trump’s “America First” rhetoric will gain new meaning as 2024 approaches. Instead of simply seeking entry into first base, Biden has rocked for fences with a transformative legislative agenda that has yet to make its way through Congress at a time when the country needs Washington to show it is capable of getting the country back on track. And his proposed multibillion-dollar package to extend the social safety net has left many of his independent supporters of the small government feeling that the size of the federal government is getting too big – and that Biden is captive of the representative. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez party wing. All of this created a cloud of pessimism around Biden. Many expect Democrats to lose seats in the 2022 midterm election, further fueling Trump’s sense that America is anxious to see him return to the scene.

Biden must do America an urgent favor and start tackling Covid-19 as the existential threat it is by using the awesome powers bestowed on his office. He needs to start governing in a bipartisan fashion, embracing part of the GOP platform as his own to widen the rift between Trump and the rest of his party.

Many in America and around the world rely on Biden not to give Trump a path back to eligibility, a sequel most Americans don’t want to see.

