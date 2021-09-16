Australia invites Chinese Xi Jinping for talks after signing of Indo-Pacific pact





Following the announcement of UKUS, the trilateral security partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued an open invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to initiate talks. According to international reports, the invitation issued under the AUKUS partnership was seen as a veiled effort to deal with Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. AUKUS focuses on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. AUKUS was jointly announced by President Joe Biden, Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison virtually via video conference. The new partnership was launched to help maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Sydney Morning Herald Quoted Morrison as saying, “I will have further calls today as we discuss these issues and the engagement with China. There is an open invitation for President Xi… It has always been there.” “ AUKUS to promote the “free” Indo-Pacific According to reports, the AUKUS partnership seeks to confront China’s growing power in the Indo-Pacific region. The trilaterally linked countries will now launch an 18-month review to “strengthen the capacity of each” to defend their defense interests through cooperation on defense technologies. Morrison, after the announcement of the ties, stressed that the aim of the agreement was to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific “whether in the South China Sea or elsewhere.” “Our world is getting more and more complex, especially here in our region, the Indo-Pacific. It affects us all. The future of the Indo-Pacific will impact all of our futures,” Morrison said during of the virtual conference. “To meet these challenges, to help provide the security and stability our region needs, we must now elevate our partnership to a new level, a partnership that seeks to engage, not exclude, contribute, not take ; and to allow and empower, not to control or coerce, “he added. READ | Prime Minister Modi discusses “comprehensive strategic partnership” with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison AUKUS to deliver fleet of nuclear submarines to Australia Speaking on the video conference, Morrison said that the first major initiative for AUKUS would be to deliver a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. Morrison stressed that Australia is not looking to acquire nuclear weapons or develop civilian nuclear capability. He said they would meet his nuclear non-proliferation obligations. The Australian Prime Minister noted that AUKUS will contribute to growing partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region which includes “ANZUS; our friends from ASEAN; our bilateral strategic partners, the Quad; the Five Eyes countries; and, of course, our dear Pacific family. “ (Photo: AP)

