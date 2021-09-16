Politics
Jokowi inaugurates a battery factory, here are Cuan’s potential nickel stocks!
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The project to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Indonesia is considered capable of giving a positive sentiment to the stock prices of nickel issuers on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).
Indeed, nickel is the main component for the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries (electronic batteries / EV).
The head of research at PT Henan Putihrai Sekuritas, Robertus Yanuar Hardy, said that while nickel stocks have a good outlook because of this sentiment, he advised against choosing nickel issuers to buy their stocks.
According to him, there are two stocks of nickel issuers that might be the right choice. Both are shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTM) and PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO).
However, the most worthy of collection is ANTM as it contains mineral products other than nickel (including gold mining). Thus, if the nickel share price falls, there are other products that can continue to support the performance of the issuer.
“We prefer ANTM, because in addition to nickel, there is gold and bauxite. The bauxite will be swallowed in the alumina. Nickel will remain the main source of ANTM, and alumina will be able to match the contribution of nickel and gold. further expansion of the business, ”he told InvestTime on Tuesday (9/14/2021).
Likewise with INCO, he felt that this title also deserves to be sought after by investors because it has prospects for the future. Especially if the certainty of the construction of the electric vehicle battery project has been determined.
“INCO is also good, but we can see that INCO still only sells nickel, it doesn’t have bauxite or gold and if something happens to nickel, the price will drop dangerously. Unlike Antam, he has other sales, ”he said. .
In addition to these two emitters, he also sees a more remarkable one, namely PT Harum Energy (HRUM). Because currently HRUM started to develop into nickel smelters from coal mining before.
“The nickel smelter has a large margin, which is why the government ordered to build a smelter instead of exporting raw materials. So this (HRUM) can be seen in the long term,” he said. Explain.
On Wednesday (9/15), President Joko Widodo made a revolutionary construction of the first electric vehicle battery plant in Southeast Asia owned by the Indonesia Battery Corporation or IBC and the LG Consortium of South Korea.
This factory is located in Karawang Regency, West Java, with an investment value of US $ 1.1 billion or the equivalent of Rp 15,730 billion (exchange rate of Rp 14,300 / US $ ).
IBC is a consortium of four public companies, namely MIND ID, Antam, PT Pertamina (Persero) and PT PLN (Persero).
“Saying bismillahirrahmanirrahimI declare that the grand opening of the PT HKML Battery Indonesia Electric Vehicle Battery Industrial Factory has started, ”Jokowi said on Wednesday (9/15/2021).
Jokowi himself was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir.
“May 2022 at the latest, God willing, it will be produced. It’s patented, sir. So God willing, we produced it,” Bahlil said on occasion.
IDX data recorded that Antam shares closed 0.81% higher at 2,490 Rp / share on Wednesday (9/15), with an increase of 7.33% during the week and 4 % during the month. Meanwhile, INCO shares closed down 1.29% at 4,960 Rp / share, correcting 0.20% per week and down 2.27% last month.
