Reviews | Why Trump’s chaos requires new railings on Biden





The Founders knew from colonial experience that power corrupts. This is precisely why they established a system of checks and balances. The presidential appropriation of power is not a threat to either party, but rather a threat to the separation of powers and therefore to the entire constitutional order.

Congressional proactive scrutiny of the White House is nothing new, but it is urgent. The United States has experienced periods of soul-searching and reaffirmation of the balance of power. Excesses must be challenged and fundamental constitutional agreements must be renewed. Our country did it in the Nixon era, after Watergate, and today presents another opportunity.

At such historic times, Congress exercised its oversight responsibility through hearings to denounce abuses of power and to propose legislation to restore constitutional balance.

In the early 1970s, Senator Frank Church (D-Idaho) co-chaired a special committee on national emergencies, which sought to take stock and limit the president’s powers to declare emergencies. Our co-author, Senator Gary Hart, served on a related select committee co-chaired by Church on government intelligence operations, which included domestic political espionage under Nixon.

Based on the committee’s findings, Church warned that the existing emergency powers were like a loaded pistol dragging around the house, ready to be fired by any trigger-happy president who might present themselves.

During the post-Watergate period, Congress and Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter worked together to reaffirm government accountability. For example, Congress passed the National Emergencies Act of 1976 to provide congressional control over delegated emergency presidential powers. The Inspector General Act of 1978 created a new type of executive oversight with the establishment of a series of new oversight bodies.

Over the past year, we have seen alarming signs that these protections have eroded. The warnings from the churches about the loaded pistol remain valid and explain the ongoing bipartisan push by Congress.

House leaders including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff are set to introduce the Protecting Our Democracy Act, a set of post-Watergate-style reforms that would restore restrictions on executive power, such as preventing abuse of the pardon power or politicizing the Justice Department, protecting Congressional power over the stock market and federal employee whistleblowers, and more.

Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Also partnered with the National Security Powers Act, which would require congressional approval for the president to declare national emergencies. , carry out arms sales and use military force. The bill would be the most important recalibration of the balance of power between the President and Congress in decades. In particular, he adopts many ideas that Sen. Joe Biden litigated in the 1980s.

These bills are the right approaches at the right time. They should get bipartisan support. Their goal is one that Americans of all political stripes can support: the survival of our democratic form of government.

But the legislative prospects depend crucially on the support of the White House, which has notably been silent on these initiatives. Biden entered the Senate in 1973 at a time of peril to our democracy. He entered the White House during another such crisis. Like few other presidents, Biden would have to hear the bugle of history to use his bully chair to preserve our republic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/09/15/trump-white-house-milley-biden-guardrails-512009 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos