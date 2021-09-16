Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says Taliban “gives time” to human rights





Alexandra ferguson

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the best way forward towards peace and stability in Afghanistan is to engage with the Taliban and “encourage” them on issues such as human rights. women and the freedom of inclusive government. Speaking to CNN from his private Bani Gala residence in Islamabad on Wednesday, Khan spoke about what he sees as a “terrible” relationship with the United States, which has been disastrous for Pakistan, and how he is now looking for a more targeted approach. deal with the new Afghan leadership.

It was the prime minister’s first interview with an international news organization since the Taliban took control of neighboring Afghanistan last month, following the complete withdrawal of US troops.

“The Taliban control all of Afghanistan and if they can now work towards an inclusive government, bring all factions together, Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years. But if it turns out badly, and that’s what really worries us, chaos could ensue. The biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem, ”Khan said.

Khan said the Taliban were seeking international help to avert a crisis, which could serve to push the group in “the right direction towards legitimacy.” However, he warned that Afghanistan cannot be controlled by outside forces.

“No puppet government in Afghanistan has the support of the people,” he said. “So instead of sitting here and thinking that we can control them, we should encourage them. Because Afghanistan, this current government, clearly feels that without international help and support, it will not be able to stop this crisis. So we have to push them in the right direction. “

Even before the Taliban returned to power, protracted conflicts, poverty, consecutive droughts, economic decline and the coronavirus pandemic had exacerbated an already dire situation in which 18 million Afghans, nearly half of them, needed aid, according to UN agencies.

ANALYSIS | US politicians fight disastrous legacy of war in Afghanistan as Afghans face hunger

To critics who say the Taliban will destabilize the country, Khan reminded them of the Soviet withdrawal in 1989, which led to a “bloodbath”. Khan said he expected a similar bloodbath to follow after US forces left.

“Our intelligence services told us that the Taliban could not take control of all of Afghanistan, and that if they tried to take Afghanistan militarily, there would be a protracted civil war, which we fear because we are the ones who will suffer the most, “Khan said. Now, he said, the world should” give them time “to form a legitimate government and keep their promises.

CNN’s Becky Anderson interviewed Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Women in government

Since taking power, the militant group has tried to polish its image internationally, with promises to respect human rights, especially with regard to women and girls, and to allow journalists to continue their work.

However, women have been excluded from the intransigent interim Taliban government, ordered to stay at home in some areas, and their education restricted. Demonstrations against the Talibn regime and in favor of civil rights have been violently suppressed and journalists have been arrested and severely beaten.

Afghans Respond to Taliban Hijab Mandate

“It is a mistake to think that someone from the outside will give rights to Afghan women. Afghan women are strong. We must give them time. They will get their rights, ”Khan said.

“Women must have the capacity in a society to realize their potential in life,” Khan said. “In Pakistan, what we have done is give scholarships to poor families so that girls can go to school because we believe that if the girls study, if they have an education, they will get their own rights. “, did he declare.

However, many members of the international community have no hope that the Taliban will make any progress in defending women’s rights. The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 but were ousted from power after the US-led invasion, have historically treated women as second-class citizens, subjecting them to violence, marriage forced and to an almost invisible presence in the country. .

The group prohibited women from working, prevented them from leaving the house without company, and forced them to cover their entire bodies.

Afghanistan is now one of the few countries without women in leadership positions

In recent days, the Taliban have ordered gender segregation in classrooms and said that students, teachers and employees must wear the hijab, according to the group’s interpretation of the shara. A Taliban official announced that women would not be allowed to play crquet and other sports. And Taliban activists have used whips and sticks against female protesters, who have taken to the streets in sporadic protests across the country to demand equal rights.

“Contrary to the guarantees that the Taliban would defend the rights of women, these last three weeks, women have been gradually excluded from the public sphere”, declared Monday in Geneva the head of human rights of the United Nations Michele Bachelet.

Withdrawal from the United States

Khan had previously criticized the United States’ exit from Afghanistan, saying he had not spoken to President Joe Biden since the Taliban took power, despite Pakistan being a major non-member ally. ‘NATO.

“I imagine he’s very busy, but our relationship with the United States doesn’t just depend on a phone call, it has to be a multidimensional relationship,” Khan said.

A surreal journey from the Pakistani border to Taliban-controlled Kabul

This is something Khan doesn’t think Pakistan enjoyed during America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan. “We (Pakistan) were like a hit man,” Khan said. “We were supposed to make them (the United States) win the war in Afghanistan, which we could never do.”

Khan said he has repeatedly warned US officials that the US will not be able to achieve its objectives militarily and will “remain stranded there.” He asserted that the United States should have tried to reach a political agreement with the Taliban from a “position of strength”, at the time of its greatest presence in Afghanistan, and not during its withdrawal.

Pakistan has close ties to the Taliban and has been accused of supporting the group while fighting the US-backed government, claims Islamabad denied. In 2018, Pakistani authorities released a senior Taliban official, Mullah Baradar, from prison for the express purpose of negotiating with the United States. Last week he was appointed deputy prime minister in the all-male Taliban cabinet.

Who are the leaders of the Taliban movement, who have just announced a new interim government in Afghanistan?

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would reassess its relationship with Pakistan after the pullout. Blinken told Congress at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing that Pakistan has a “multiplicity of interests, some of which conflict with ours.” points of cooperation with us in the fight against terrorism, ”according to Reuters reports.

Blinken testifies on Afghanistan to House of Representatives congressmen shocked by chaotic end of war

Khan called the comments “ignorant” and told CNN he had “never heard so much ignorance”.

As a neighboring country with deep cultural ties, Pakistan’s fate is intertwined with that of Afghanistan. Violence, political turmoil and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan inevitably spilled across the border. For Khan, the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 was disastrous for Pakistan.

According to Khan, thousands of Pakistanis have lost their lives in terrorist attacks by militant groups due to their country’s support for the United States.

“Just because we sided with the United States, we became an ally of that country after September 11 and the war in Afghanistan. The sufferings that this country went through, at a time when there were 50 militant groups attacking our government… also, you should know that there were 480 drone attacks by the United States in Pakistan ”, he said. -he adds.

“This is the only time a country is attacked by its ally,” he said of the US attacks.

The Taliban's Position on Terrorism

The United States has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring and harboring terrorists, a claim Khan denies.

“What are these shelters? Khan asked. “The area of ​​Pakistan along the border with Afghanistan was the most heavily guarded by drones in the United States… they would surely have known if there was shelter.”

By not attacking the United States, former Pakistani heads of state have exposed themselves to allegations of collaboration, Khan said.

“The question is whether Pakistan was in a position to take military action against the Afghan Taliban when it was already attacked from within, by the Pakistani Taliban who were attacking the Pakistani state,” he said. he declares.

Khan said he couldn’t destroy his country to “fight someone else’s war.”

“The Afghan Taliban were not attacking us. If I had been in government, I would have liked to tell the United States that we are not going to confront them militarily because we have to serve the people first. My responsibility would have been to the people of my country, ”Khan said.

–Becky Anderson, Alireza Haji Hosseini and Zeena Saifi reported from Islamabad. Helen Regan wrote from Hong Kong. With additional reports from Reuters.

