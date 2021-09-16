Indonesian court finds president negligent over pollution





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) An Indonesian court ruled on Thursday that President Joko Widodo and six other senior officials neglected to respect citizens’ rights to clean air and ordered them to improve poor air quality in the capital city. The Jakarta Central District Court panel voted 3-0 in favor of the group of 32 residents who filed a complaint in July 2019 against Widodo and his three ministers of the interior, health and environment, as well as the governors of Jakarta, Banten and West Java, in the search for a healthy living environment in the city. Presiding Judge Saifuddin Zuhri said the seven officials must take serious action to ensure peoples’ rights to health in Jakarta by strengthening regulations on air quality and to protect human health, the environment and people. ecosystems, based on science and technology. The plaintiffs, who include activists, public figures, motorcycle taxi drivers and people suffering from pollution-related illnesses, were not asking for financial compensation, but instead demanded stricter monitoring and penalties for polluters. Jakarta has 10 million people and three times that number lives in its greater metropolitan area. Prone to flooding and rapid shipwreck due to uncontrolled extraction of groundwater, Jakarta is the archetypal Asian megalopolis. It creaks under the weight of its dysfunctions, causing massive pollution of rivers and contaminating the water tables that supply the city. Congestion is estimated to cost the economy $ 6.5 billion annually. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/rochester/ap-top-news/2021/09/16/indonesian-court-rules-president-negligent-over-pollution The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos