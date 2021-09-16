Politics
Financial stability concerns behind Beijing’s measures against Alibaba
Over the past year, Xi Jinping’s regime has taken significant action against Chinese high-tech giant Alibaba and its subsidiary, the Ant Group, as part of broader measures directed against high-tech companies.
Alibaba founder Jack Ma came under pressure from government officials and disappeared from the public for two months late last year, following financial regulators’ decision to suspend the initial public offering ( $ 137 billion Ant Groups IPO) on Wall Street just as it was about to launch in November. Had it been authorized, the IPO would have been the largest ever.
This week, as initially reported in the Financial Time On Monday, the government decided to dismantle Alipay, the financial services company run by Ant. He ordered Ant to separate the Huabei app, which works like a consumer credit card, from the mainstream group, as well as Jiebei, which provides unsecured loans to small businesses.
These actions are part of increased state intervention in the high-tech areas of China’s economy and its financial system.
Last month, the Chinese State Council and the Communist Party of China Central Committee issued a joint statement saying there was an urgent need to put in place new laws to regulate the digital economy and internet finance to ensure that this new business model works in a healthy way.
There have been various interpretations of governments’ decision to tighten control over the country’s tech and financial giants. These include: The claim that it emanates from the authoritarian tendencies of the Xis; that, in the words of one Financial Time (FT), this is part of the CCP’s authoritarian campaign to bring about a profound transformation; and even the claim in an FT column that this is a step towards a second version of the Soviet Union’s central economic planning agency, Gosplan.
There are undoubtedly political considerations in the movements against the high tech and financial tycoons, not least Xis’ desire to cut off the wings of some of China’s richest individuals, all multi-billionaires, so that their wealth and financial relations do not become the basis of a political challenge to the ruling CCP.
But the most fundamental problem seems to be the implications of so-called fintech for China’s increasingly fragile financial system.
