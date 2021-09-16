Pildat concerned about attacks on ECP, media – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) has expressed extreme concern over the continued outrage against the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and the rise in autocratic attitudes towards media in Pakistan on the International Day of Democracy.

The Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had already taken an unprecedented and dangerous perspective towards the constitutional body of the ECP when the prime minister and senior federal ministers made the ECP a target of scathing criticism , says Pildat’s press release here on Wednesday.

He said it all started with Prime Minister Imran Khan accusing the ECP of undermining democracy and morality, and then top federal ministers demanded the resignation of the ECP members.

However, he said another terrible and utterly condemnable low was reached when Federal Minister of Railways Azam Swati at a Senate committee meeting blasted the ECP by saying that the constitutional body should be set on fire.

Instead of resorting to better sense and sensitivity, other federal ministers have joined the deplorable chorus of attacks on the PCE, he said.

Condemns the act of locking down the press gallery of parliaments by the presidents

Pildat deplores the persistent irresponsible attitude of some of the government ministers towards the ECP and is in solidarity with the commission, the statement said.

Another important indicator of the state of democracy is media freedom. International voices have consistently criticized the PTI government for its massive media repression and for its failure to protect media freedom in Pakistan.

More recently, Reporters Without Borders included Prime Minister Imran Khan in the gallery of grim portraits of 37 heads of state or government who are cracking down on press freedom.

Despite continued national and international criticism in this regard, a new low was reached on September 13 when the press gallery of the National Assembly was locked and journalists were banned from entering when the president Arif Alvi addressed the joint session.

It is inexplicable how a politically elected government can stoop so low to deny freedom of information and maintain a hostile attitude towards the media. Denying the media access to the press gallery to cover the president’s speech at the joint session is utterly reprehensible, Pildat said.

As an independent indigenous think tank working to strengthen democracy and democratic governance in Pakistan over the past two decades, Pildat argued that instead of weakening democracy in Pakistan, the government must understand that Pakistan’s future is linked to strengthening, not undermining democracy.

The International Day of Democracy is celebrated each year on September 15 and provides a global opportunity to take stock of the state of democracy around the world. On the Global Democracy Indices 2021 alone, the Pakistani government has a long way to go to strengthen the state of democracy in the country.

In 2021, Pakistan’s ranking fell one point from last year’s score of 38 out of 100 to 37 out of 100 in Freedom House’s 2021 Freedom in the World Index.

In the Swedish V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) report Autocratization Turns Viral: Democracy Report 2021, Pakistan is characterized as an elected autocracy and ranks in the lowest 30-40% of countries with a rank of 116.

Likewise, Pildat recalled that the Economist Intelligence Units Global Democracy Index continued to place Pakistan in the category of hybrid regimes with a score of 105.

Pildat, however, expressed satisfaction with the recently concluded peaceful and largely fair elections for the country’s cantonment councils.

Posted in Dawn, le 16 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1646563/pildat-concerned-over-attacks-on-ecp-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos