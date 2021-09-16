UGM professors hope Jokowi has a clear stance for the future of corruption eradication in Indonesia





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com– Professor of the Faculty of Law, Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) Sigit Riyanto said that President Joko Widodo has had the opportunity to prove his commitment to eradicate corruption by showing his attitude towards the findings of the public institution. Because, according to him, the process change status Employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to become civil servants (ASN) have betrayed efforts to eradicate corruption and public trust. “President Jokowi have the opportunity to show their commitment to the aspirations of the public and determine a clear stance for the future of corruption eradication in Indonesia, ”Sigit said in a written statement received by Kompas.com on Wednesday (15 / 9/2021). He says the status transfer is indeed a trust of the law. However, according to him, the management of the KPK effectively organized a national insight test (TWK) within the framework of the transfer of the status of agents to ASN, which is not relevant to the mandate of the Act. Also read: When TWK ended the dismissal of 56 KPK employees … In fact, the TWK resulted in the dismissal of the employees of the anti-corruption agency who had worked in the framework and contributed to the achievements of the KPK so far. “It is reasonable to suspect that the TWK was designed from the start as a pretext to get rid of the employees who have served and helped eradicate corruption in this country,” said Sigit. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail In fact, according to Sigit, the irregularities in the purpose, design and implementation of the TWK have been confirmed as problematic by two state institutions, namely Komnas HAM and the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia (ORI). The findings of the two state institutions, Sigit said, confirmed that TWK has been achieved without clear, objective and transparent standards. “Many parties argue that the TWK is irrelevant, neither credible nor unfair. In fact, it is suspected that there are irregularities in its implementation,” he said. Also Read: KPK’s Explanation for Firing 56 Employees Who Did Not Pass TWK Previously, the KPK reported that there were 75 employees who did not meet the requirements (TMS) after participating in the TWK, of which 51 were considered red and would be made redundant.

